https://sputniknews.com/20221106/train-derails-in-seoul-injuring-at-least-30-reports-suggest-1103833141.html

Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest

Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at Yeongdeungpo Station, and Line 1 of the subway in the South Korean capital is now suspended. 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-06T13:42+0000

2022-11-06T13:42+0000

2022-11-06T14:10+0000

world

seoul

south korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102987/55/1029875535_0:196:3763:2313_1920x0_80_0_0_fba16b60966c14d3dc0e84241041153d.jpg

A Mugunghwa train derailed in downtown Seoul on Sunday, Korean media reported. The train carrying at least 275 people went off the tracks at around 8:58 local time, and at least 30 people were injured as a result, reports said.The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, according to the Korea Railroad Corp.It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident.

seoul

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

train derails in seoul, south korean train derails, train accident