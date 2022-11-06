https://sputniknews.com/20221106/train-derails-in-seoul-injuring-at-least-30-reports-suggest-1103833141.html
Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest
Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at Yeongdeungpo Station, and Line 1 of the subway in the South Korean capital is now suspended. 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
A Mugunghwa train derailed in downtown Seoul on Sunday, Korean media reported. The train carrying at least 275 people went off the tracks at around 8:58 local time, and at least 30 people were injured as a result, reports said.The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, according to the Korea Railroad Corp.It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident.
Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest
13:42 GMT 06.11.2022 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 06.11.2022)
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at Yeongdeungpo Station, and Line 1 of the subway in the South Korean capital is now suspended.
A Mugunghwa train derailed in downtown Seoul on Sunday, Korean media reported. The train carrying at least 275 people went off the tracks at around 8:58 local time, and at least 30 people were injured as a result, reports said.
The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, according to the Korea Railroad Corp.
It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident.