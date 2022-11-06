International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/train-derails-in-seoul-injuring-at-least-30-reports-suggest-1103833141.html
Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest
Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at Yeongdeungpo Station, and Line 1 of the subway in the South Korean capital is now suspended. 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T13:42+0000
2022-11-06T14:10+0000
world
seoul
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102987/55/1029875535_0:196:3763:2313_1920x0_80_0_0_fba16b60966c14d3dc0e84241041153d.jpg
A Mugunghwa train derailed in downtown Seoul on Sunday, Korean media reported. The train carrying at least 275 people went off the tracks at around 8:58 local time, and at least 30 people were injured as a result, reports said.The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, according to the Korea Railroad Corp.It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident.
seoul
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102987/55/1029875535_209:0:3554:2509_1920x0_80_0_0_7fb848e5be01d545cab6af254efe1d3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
train derails in seoul, south korean train derails, train accident
train derails in seoul, south korean train derails, train accident

Train Derails in Seoul Injuring at Least 30, Reports Suggest

13:42 GMT 06.11.2022 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 06.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JEMugunghwa train (front) is seen as passengers get off a train of the Korea Train eXpress (KTX), South Korea's high-speed rail system based on the French TGV/LGV system.
Mugunghwa train (front) is seen as passengers get off a train of the Korea Train eXpress (KTX), South Korea's high-speed rail system based on the French TGV/LGV system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUNG YEON-JE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at Yeongdeungpo Station, and Line 1 of the subway in the South Korean capital is now suspended.
A Mugunghwa train derailed in downtown Seoul on Sunday, Korean media reported. The train carrying at least 275 people went off the tracks at around 8:58 local time, and at least 30 people were injured as a result, reports said.
The train was on its way to Iksan, in North Jeolla Province, some 180 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, according to the Korea Railroad Corp.
It remains unclear what exactly caused the incident.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала