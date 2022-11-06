https://sputniknews.com/20221106/lapid-says-his-yesh-atid-party-to-fight-in-opposition-1103838887.html

Lapid Says His Yesh Atid Party to 'Fight in Opposition'

Lapid Says His Yesh Atid Party to 'Fight in Opposition'

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Yesh Atid party will not be part of the new governmental coalition in Israel, but will fight for its interests in opposition, said the... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-06T22:11+0000

2022-11-06T22:11+0000

2022-11-06T22:11+0000

world

israel

yair lapid

party

opposition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100365791_0:28:3070:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_9eb46b8f11eb73b7006a350103db1f4a.jpg

"I'm not going to waste my life hating the one who won... There is no scenario or situation in which we will enter the new government. We will fight in opposition for the worldview and values ​​- ours and that of the vast part of society that voted for us. We'll fight until we're back in power," Lapid said on Sunday.He added that his party will support the new government if it does "something good for Israeli citizens."Earlier on Sunday, Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on his victory in the elections, instructing him to prepare for the transfer of power.On Tuesday, Israel held its fifth early parliamentary election in three years. The Likud party headed by ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won most of the votes and Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc secured 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset - a confident majority. The centrist bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, won 51 seats.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, yair lapid, party, opposition