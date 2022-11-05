https://sputniknews.com/20221105/eu-says-international-community-should-respond-to-north-korean-missile-launches-1103821992.html

EU Says International Community Should Respond to North Korean Missile Launches

The EU calls on North Korea to give up all of its nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction, as well as ballistic missile programs and existing... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union considers the increased frequency of missile tests by North Korea to be a dangerous escalation, and the international community should give a coordinated response to such actions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.In 2022, Pyongyang conducted a total of 33 ballistic missile launches. North Korea insists that its test launches are being carried out in response to what it called provocations by South Korea and the United States. The two countries have recently been conducting military exercises, which at times include Japan as well.

