WATCH: Man Pulls Cobra Out Of Scooter's Engine With Bare Hands

A man in India trying to rescue a giant cobra with his bare hands from his scooter's engine has left netizens all agog with astonishment. In the 36-second video clip, posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the man - Avinash Yadav - can be seen using a small screwdriver to poke the snake and make it move around.The snake moves its head out of the engine, and angrily hisses only to return to the scooter engine and wrap itself around it.Yadav then grabs its tail and tries to pull it. After a number of attempts, he succeeds in safely rescuing the snake with his bare hands.Terrified by the sight, the onlookers recorded the whole incident, and the video of it has gone viral receiving more than 45,000 views and 1,100 likes.

