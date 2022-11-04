LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say

Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Since then, air raid sirens have sounded in Ukrainian regions almost every day - sometimes throughout the country. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40 percent of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!