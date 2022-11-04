LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say

New Team of IAEA Experts Arrives at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The team of four experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stationed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been replaced by another team, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the support of all concerned parties, we were able to successfully carry out a rotation of staff at the Zaporizhzhya [Zaporozhye] Nuclear Power Plant a few hours ago. Their presence means that the world knows what is happening at this major nuclear power plant located in the middle of a war zone. I’m deeply grateful to all our experts, both arriving to and leaving the site today, for their determination and courage in carrying out their important safety, security and safeguards activities at the plant," Grossi said in a statement on the website.

According to the statement, the new team of four IAEA experts arrived at the ZNPP earlier on Thursday.

The director general noted that the previous team had been working at the plant for the past four weeks, adding that it was the second rotation of IAEA experts.