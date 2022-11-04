International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/live-updates-air-raid-warning-issued-in-several-regions-of-ukraine-authorities-say-1103775758.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say
Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since 10 October. 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T04:41+0000
2022-11-04T04:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101812368_0:104:300:273_1920x0_80_0_0_f0640d0e9d3e617301048ed0b24c4635.jpg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101812368_0:76:300:301_1920x0_80_0_0_3add5e49b7dc0552c2767f6b4e2e75cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, russian precision strikes of ukraine, air raid alert ukraine, crimean bridge collapse, crimean bridge explosion, russia ukraine grain deal, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, russian precision strikes of ukraine, air raid alert ukraine, crimean bridge collapse, crimean bridge explosion, russia ukraine grain deal, war in ukraine
Air raid siren - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine, Authorities Say

04:41 GMT 04.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since 10 October.
Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
Since then, air raid sirens have sounded in Ukrainian regions almost every day - sometimes throughout the country. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40 percent of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:43 GMT 04.11.2022
New Team of IAEA Experts Arrives at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
The team of four experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stationed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been replaced by another team, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Thursday.
"Thanks to the support of all concerned parties, we were able to successfully carry out a rotation of staff at the Zaporizhzhya [Zaporozhye] Nuclear Power Plant a few hours ago. Their presence means that the world knows what is happening at this major nuclear power plant located in the middle of a war zone. I’m deeply grateful to all our experts, both arriving to and leaving the site today, for their determination and courage in carrying out their important safety, security and safeguards activities at the plant," Grossi said in a statement on the website.
According to the statement, the new team of four IAEA experts arrived at the ZNPP earlier on Thursday.
The director general noted that the previous team had been working at the plant for the past four weeks, adding that it was the second rotation of IAEA experts.
04:42 GMT 04.11.2022
Air Raid Warning Issued in Several Regions of Ukraine - Authorities
An air raid alert has been issued in the Kirovograd, Odessa, Nikolayev, Vinnitsa, and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the data of the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.
In addition, an air raid alert was issued in the part of the territory of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev, the map showed.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала