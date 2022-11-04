https://sputniknews.com/20221104/israel-carries-out-strikes-on-hamas-military-site-in-gaza-strip-1103776348.html

Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip

Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fighter jets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes on Hamas' underground military site in the Gaza Strip, used for the... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International

world

israel

gaza strip

hamas

On Thursday, the IDF said it had intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip and identified three more failed attempts to launch rockets.The military added that the strike "will significantly impede the rocket intensification and armament attempts" of Hamas.

