04.11.2022
On Thursday, the IDF said it had intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip and identified three more failed attempts to launch rockets.The military added that the strike "will significantly impede the rocket intensification and armament attempts" of Hamas.
Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip

04:31 GMT 04.11.2022
Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, over Gaza City, early Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launches missiles to intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, over Gaza City, early Thursday, April 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
© AP Photo / Adel Hana
