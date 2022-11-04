https://sputniknews.com/20221104/israel-carries-out-strikes-on-hamas-military-site-in-gaza-strip-1103776348.html
Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip
Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fighter jets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes on Hamas' underground military site in the Gaza Strip, used for the... 04.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-04T04:31+0000
2022-11-04T04:31+0000
2022-11-04T04:31+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981067_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e077f3be74c55eeda328c0efd3c2c6fd.jpg
On Thursday, the IDF said it had intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip and identified three more failed attempts to launch rockets.The military added that the strike "will significantly impede the rocket intensification and armament attempts" of Hamas.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981067_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4fc7f9e488118aed3b1ee7d6b3053e5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel strikes hamas, israel strikes gaza strip, hamas tunnels, idf, israel defense forces
israel strikes hamas, israel strikes gaza strip, hamas tunnels, idf, israel defense forces
Israel Carries Out Strikes on Hamas' Military Site in Gaza Strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fighter jets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes on Hamas' underground military site in the Gaza Strip, used for the development and manufacturing of rockets, the IDF said on Friday.
On Thursday, the IDF said it had intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip and identified three more failed attempts to launch rockets.
"In response to the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel earlier this evening (Thursday), IDF fighter jets targeted overnight (Friday) an underground military site in the Gaza Strip used as a rocket developing and manufacturing complex belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on the website.
The military added that the strike "will significantly impede the rocket intensification and armament attempts" of Hamas.