International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/resumption-of-russias-participation-in-grain-deal-not-meaning-its-extension-kremlin-says-1103654437.html
Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says
Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal does not mean it was extended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T10:49+0000
2022-11-03T10:49+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
ukraine
turkey
food crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_92b1aea2d5897e7e36fba637be0bd93b.jpg
"No, it does not [mean its extension]. Of course, we still have to discuss the topic of the extension officially, the deadline has not yet expired, it is still valid ... by [November] 19, before making a decision to extend, of course, it will be necessary to assess the effectiveness of the deal," Peskov told reporters.The official also praised Ankara's work on getting written guarantees from Kiev that Ukraine will not use humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purpose.Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
https://sputniknews.com/20221102/russia-resumes-participation-in-grain-deal-defense-ministry-1102944032.html
russia
ukraine
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15079d778fe59f35df82209d2c7fc8dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia grain deal, russia-ukrane grain deal, grain corridor agreement, food crisis
russia grain deal, russia-ukrane grain deal, grain corridor agreement, food crisis

Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says

10:49 GMT 03.11.2022
© Sputnik / Igor KostinWheat at dusk
Wheat at dusk - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Kostin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal does not mean it was extended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that the deal did not expire yet.
"No, it does not [mean its extension]. Of course, we still have to discuss the topic of the extension officially, the deadline has not yet expired, it is still valid ... by [November] 19, before making a decision to extend, of course, it will be necessary to assess the effectiveness of the deal," Peskov told reporters.
The official also praised Ankara's work on getting written guarantees from Kiev that Ukraine will not use humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purpose.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
Russia Resumes Participation in Grain Deal: Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 10:23 GMT
Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала