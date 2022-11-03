https://sputniknews.com/20221103/resumption-of-russias-participation-in-grain-deal-not-meaning-its-extension-kremlin-says-1103654437.html
Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says
Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal does not mean it was extended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T10:49+0000
2022-11-03T10:49+0000
2022-11-03T10:49+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
ukraine
turkey
food crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_92b1aea2d5897e7e36fba637be0bd93b.jpg
"No, it does not [mean its extension]. Of course, we still have to discuss the topic of the extension officially, the deadline has not yet expired, it is still valid ... by [November] 19, before making a decision to extend, of course, it will be necessary to assess the effectiveness of the deal," Peskov told reporters.The official also praised Ankara's work on getting written guarantees from Kiev that Ukraine will not use humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purpose.Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.
https://sputniknews.com/20221102/russia-resumes-participation-in-grain-deal-defense-ministry-1102944032.html
russia
ukraine
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095760861_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15079d778fe59f35df82209d2c7fc8dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia grain deal, russia-ukrane grain deal, grain corridor agreement, food crisis
russia grain deal, russia-ukrane grain deal, grain corridor agreement, food crisis
Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal does not mean it was extended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that the deal did not expire yet.
"No, it does not [mean its extension]. Of course, we still have to discuss the topic of the extension officially, the deadline has not yet expired, it is still valid ... by [November] 19, before making a decision to extend, of course, it will be necessary to assess the effectiveness of the deal," Peskov told reporters.
The official also praised Ankara's work on getting written guarantees from Kiev that Ukraine will not use humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purpose.
Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.