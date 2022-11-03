https://sputniknews.com/20221103/resumption-of-russias-participation-in-grain-deal-not-meaning-its-extension-kremlin-says-1103654437.html

Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal does not mean it was extended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

"No, it does not [mean its extension]. Of course, we still have to discuss the topic of the extension officially, the deadline has not yet expired, it is still valid ... by [November] 19, before making a decision to extend, of course, it will be necessary to assess the effectiveness of the deal," Peskov told reporters.The official also praised Ankara's work on getting written guarantees from Kiev that Ukraine will not use humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purpose.Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal on Saturday after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone on Wednesday. Shortly after, Erdogan announced that Russia was returning to the deal, and the Russian defense ministry confirmed it.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

