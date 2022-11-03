https://sputniknews.com/20221103/macrons-approval-rating-drops-to-32-lowest-since-beginning-of-covid-19-poll-shows-1103716208.html
Macron's Approval Rating Drops to 32%, Lowest Since Beginning of COVID-19, Poll Shows
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating dropped to its lowest in November, a study conducted by Elabe showed on Thursday. 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
According to the poll, Macron's approval rating was 32% in November after falling 6 percentage points in the previous two months."This is the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis," Elabe CEO Bernard Sananez said.Macron is losing ground in privileged circles, where he has traditionally enjoyed greater support, the study revealed, adding that the approval rating of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in November fell by 2 percentage points to 27%.The survey was conducted online from October 31 to November 2 with 1,006 people over the age of 18. The statistical margin of error is between 1.4% and 3.1%.
According to the poll, Macron's approval rating was 32% in November after falling 6 percentage points in the previous two months.
"This is the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis," Elabe CEO Bernard Sananez said.
Macron is losing ground in privileged circles, where he has traditionally enjoyed greater support, the study revealed, adding that the approval rating of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in November fell by 2 percentage points to 27%.
The survey was conducted online from October 31 to November 2 with 1,006 people over the age of 18. The statistical margin of error is between 1.4% and 3.1%.