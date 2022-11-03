https://sputniknews.com/20221103/macrons-approval-rating-drops-to-32-lowest-since-beginning-of-covid-19-poll-shows-1103716208.html

Macron's Approval Rating Drops to 32%, Lowest Since Beginning of COVID-19, Poll Shows

Macron's Approval Rating Drops to 32%, Lowest Since Beginning of COVID-19, Poll Shows

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating dropped to its lowest in November, a study conducted by Elabe showed on Thursday. 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T18:26+0000

2022-11-03T18:26+0000

2022-11-03T18:26+0000

world

france

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096252470_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_6eef53d07cf09e676fd39802d0a1f240.jpg

According to the poll, Macron's approval rating was 32% in November after falling 6 percentage points in the previous two months."This is the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis," Elabe CEO Bernard Sananez said.Macron is losing ground in privileged circles, where he has traditionally enjoyed greater support, the study revealed, adding that the approval rating of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in November fell by 2 percentage points to 27%.The survey was conducted online from October 31 to November 2 with 1,006 people over the age of 18. The statistical margin of error is between 1.4% and 3.1%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

macron's approval rating, french president macron, macron ratings falling