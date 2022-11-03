https://sputniknews.com/20221103/israels-lapid-calls-netanyahu-to-congratulate-him-on-election-victory-1103695380.html

Israel's Lapid Calls Netanyahu to Congratulate Him on Election Victory

Israel's Lapid Calls Netanyahu to Congratulate Him on Election Victory

Israelis went to the polls for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday, with the coalition government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid moving... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T16:39+0000

2022-11-03T16:39+0000

2022-11-03T17:28+0000

israel

world

benjamin netanyahu

yair lapid

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101904342_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc59e6e2511ee81b9bcf094ff2ff7d8e.jpg

Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night to congratulate the politician on his victory in Tuesday's elections, paving the way for Netanyahu to return to power after spending more than a year in opposition.The phone call came after Israel's Central Election Committee indicated that based on the processing of over 99 percent of the votes, Netanyahu's right-wing Zionist Likud party was on track to securing a plurality of the votes, with his right-wing coalition taking 64 mandates, enough for a majority in Israel's 120 seat parliament, the Knesset.Netanyahu holds the record as the longest-serving leader in Israeli history, serving as prime minister between March 2009 and June 2021, and before that from June 1996 to July 1999. He became leader of the opposition last year after a series of elections left Israel in a deep political stalemate between his conservative, right-wing and religious right allies and 'moderates' led by Lapid, Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

https://sputniknews.com/20221102/netanyahus-likud-party-leading-in-israeli-elections-after-62-of-ballots-processed-1102941309.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

benjamin netanyahu, elections, election victory, yair lapid, israeli elections, israel