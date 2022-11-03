International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/israels-lapid-calls-netanyahu-to-congratulate-him-on-election-victory-1103695380.html
Israel's Lapid Calls Netanyahu to Congratulate Him on Election Victory
Israel's Lapid Calls Netanyahu to Congratulate Him on Election Victory
Israelis went to the polls for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday, with the coalition government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid moving... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T16:39+0000
2022-11-03T17:28+0000
israel
world
benjamin netanyahu
yair lapid
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101904342_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc59e6e2511ee81b9bcf094ff2ff7d8e.jpg
Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night to congratulate the politician on his victory in Tuesday's elections, paving the way for Netanyahu to return to power after spending more than a year in opposition.The phone call came after Israel's Central Election Committee indicated that based on the processing of over 99 percent of the votes, Netanyahu's right-wing Zionist Likud party was on track to securing a plurality of the votes, with his right-wing coalition taking 64 mandates, enough for a majority in Israel's 120 seat parliament, the Knesset.Netanyahu holds the record as the longest-serving leader in Israeli history, serving as prime minister between March 2009 and June 2021, and before that from June 1996 to July 1999. He became leader of the opposition last year after a series of elections left Israel in a deep political stalemate between his conservative, right-wing and religious right allies and 'moderates' led by Lapid, Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
https://sputniknews.com/20221102/netanyahus-likud-party-leading-in-israeli-elections-after-62-of-ballots-processed-1102941309.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101904342_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b6fc0028d6291cb74c31e9dac29600c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
benjamin netanyahu, elections, election victory, yair lapid, israeli elections, israel
benjamin netanyahu, elections, election victory, yair lapid, israeli elections, israel

Israel's Lapid Calls Netanyahu to Congratulate Him on Election Victory

16:39 GMT 03.11.2022 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 03.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / RONEN ZVULUNFILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem December 8, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem December 8, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / RONEN ZVULUN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Israelis went to the polls for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday, with the coalition government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid moving to dissolve parliament in June, with Lapid taking over as head of the caretaker government until the elections.
Interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night to congratulate the politician on his victory in Tuesday's elections, paving the way for Netanyahu to return to power after spending more than a year in opposition.
The phone call came after Israel's Central Election Committee indicated that based on the processing of over 99 percent of the votes, Netanyahu's right-wing Zionist Likud party was on track to securing a plurality of the votes, with his right-wing coalition taking 64 mandates, enough for a majority in Israel's 120 seat parliament, the Knesset.
"The State of Israel is above any political consideration," Lapid said in his congratulatory message to Netanyahu. "I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel."
Netanyahu holds the record as the longest-serving leader in Israeli history, serving as prime minister between March 2009 and June 2021, and before that from June 1996 to July 1999. He became leader of the opposition last year after a series of elections left Israel in a deep political stalemate between his conservative, right-wing and religious right allies and 'moderates' led by Lapid, Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara gesture after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2022
World
Netanyahu's Likud Party Leading in Israeli Elections After 62% of Ballots Processed
Yesterday, 08:29 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала