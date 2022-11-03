https://sputniknews.com/20221103/guterres-urges-grain-deal-extension-says-10mln-tonnes-shipped-in-just-3-months-1103687522.html

Guterres Urges Grain Deal Extension, Says 10Mln Tonnes Shipped in Just 3 Months

Guterres Urges Grain Deal Extension, Says 10Mln Tonnes Shipped in Just 3 Months

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties to the grain deal to focus on extending it after Russia resumed its... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T13:53+0000

2022-11-03T13:53+0000

2022-11-03T13:53+0000

world

grain

russia

ukraine

the united nations (un)

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098077900_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b7be7a1e217a4b2be12d1c6af1c0d.jpg

"Now that the initiative has fully resumed, I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, to renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," Guterres said at a press stakeout.The UN chief noted that the grain initiative has hit a new milestone.The grain deal expires on November 19. On Thursday, the Kremlin said Russia has not committed to extending the deal, and is yet to assess its effectiveness. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue hindering Russia's grain and fertilizer exports even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

https://sputniknews.com/20221102/how-west-skimmed-cream-from-grain-deal-and-then-derailed-it-1102944881.html

russia

ukraine

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain deal, un-mediated grain deal, russia grain deal, will russia extend grain deal?