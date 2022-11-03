International
BREAKING: UK Subsidiary of Swiss Miner Glencore Ordered to Pay £280Mln in African Oil Bribery Case
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221103/chinas-shenzhou-14-spaceship-crew-enters-new-laboratory-module-of-tiangong-space-station-1103677049.html
China's Shenzhou-14 Spaceship Crew Enters New Laboratory Module of Tiangong Space Station
China's Shenzhou-14 Spaceship Crew Enters New Laboratory Module of Tiangong Space Station
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The crew of the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft entered on Thursday the Mengtian laboratory cabin module that recently docked with China's... 03.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-03T11:33+0000
2022-11-03T11:33+0000
science & tech
china
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103676903_1:0:854:480_1920x0_80_0_0_5326047885ecf020dac5b9c6d9e57448.jpg
Earlier in the day, CMSA announced that Mengtian conducted transposition and redocked to the core module, thus forming the space station's basic T-shaped configuration.The launch of the Mengtian laboratory module took place at 3:37 p.m. local time (07:37 GMT) on October 31 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan, using the Long March 5 carrier rocket.The construction of the Chinese space station officially began in April 2021. The basic structure of the T-shaped Tiangong space station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian - docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103676903_107:0:747:480_1920x0_80_0_0_e9e5bde4d9d2f67e9ed946fd735d9ebc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shenzhou-14, china's space mission, chinese space mission, space exploration, chinese spaceship
shenzhou-14, china's space mission, chinese space mission, space exploration, chinese spaceship

China's Shenzhou-14 Spaceship Crew Enters New Laboratory Module of Tiangong Space Station

11:33 GMT 03.11.2022
CC BY 3.0 / China News Service / Roll out of the Shenzhou 14
Roll out of the Shenzhou 14 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
CC BY 3.0 / China News Service /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The crew of the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft entered on Thursday the Mengtian laboratory cabin module that recently docked with China's Tiangong orbital station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.
Earlier in the day, CMSA announced that Mengtian conducted transposition and redocked to the core module, thus forming the space station's basic T-shaped configuration.
"On November 3, at 15:12 local time [07:12 GMT], the Shenzhou-14 crew successfully entered the Mengtian laboratory cabin module," the CMSA said in a statement on WeChat. Initially, it docked with the front port of the Tianhe core module.
The launch of the Mengtian laboratory module took place at 3:37 p.m. local time (07:37 GMT) on October 31 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan, using the Long March 5 carrier rocket.
The construction of the Chinese space station officially began in April 2021. The basic structure of the T-shaped Tiangong space station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian - docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала