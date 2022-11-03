https://sputniknews.com/20221103/chinas-shenzhou-14-spaceship-crew-enters-new-laboratory-module-of-tiangong-space-station-1103677049.html

China's Shenzhou-14 Spaceship Crew Enters New Laboratory Module of Tiangong Space Station

China's Shenzhou-14 Spaceship Crew Enters New Laboratory Module of Tiangong Space Station

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The crew of the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft entered on Thursday the Mengtian laboratory cabin module that recently docked with China's

Earlier in the day, CMSA announced that Mengtian conducted transposition and redocked to the core module, thus forming the space station's basic T-shaped configuration.The launch of the Mengtian laboratory module took place at 3:37 p.m. local time (07:37 GMT) on October 31 from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan, using the Long March 5 carrier rocket.The construction of the Chinese space station officially began in April 2021. The basic structure of the T-shaped Tiangong space station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian - docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038.

