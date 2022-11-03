https://sputniknews.com/20221103/bright-sostumes-startling-make-up-and-real-emotions-mexico-celebrates-day-of-the-dead-1103640363.html

Bright Сostumes, Startling Make-up and Real Emotions: Mexico Celebrates Day of the Dead

Bright Сostumes, Startling Make-up and Real Emotions: Mexico Celebrates Day of the Dead

Dia de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead is a family day and its main theme is to show love and respect for departed family members. 03.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-03T10:30+0000

2022-11-03T10:30+0000

2022-11-03T10:30+0000

world

multimedia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103605053_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_16eaf64e3d36a7579e19643e3d1865d2.jpg

The traditional annual 'Day of the Dead' takes place in Mexico on 1 and 2 November and is vibrant with colorful skulls and skeletons. The skeleton costumes are among the most popular sights during the day which Mexicans believe connects the worlds of the living and the deceased. The annual celebration originated between 3,000 and 2,500 years ago and locals dress up in bright colorful images of the dead, sing and dance, and make offerings to departed loved ones. The holiday is recognized by UNESCO. Bury yourself in the holiday with Sputnik's other-worldly photo selection!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

multimedia, фото