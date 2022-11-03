International
Bright Сostumes, Startling Make-up and Real Emotions: Mexico Celebrates Day of the Dead
Bright Сostumes, Startling Make-up and Real Emotions: Mexico Celebrates Day of the Dead
Dia de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead is a family day and its main theme is to show love and respect for departed family members.
The traditional annual 'Day of the Dead' takes place in Mexico on 1 and 2 November and is vibrant with colorful skulls and skeletons. The skeleton costumes are among the most popular sights during the day which Mexicans believe connects the worlds of the living and the deceased. The annual celebration originated between 3,000 and 2,500 years ago and locals dress up in bright colorful images of the dead, sing and dance, and make offerings to departed loved ones. The holiday is recognized by UNESCO. Bury yourself in the holiday with Sputnik's other-worldly photo selection!
Bright Сostumes, Startling Make-up and Real Emotions: Mexico Celebrates Day of the Dead

10:30 GMT 03.11.2022
Dia de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead is a family day and its main theme is to show love and respect for departed family members.
The traditional annual 'Day of the Dead' takes place in Mexico on 1 and 2 November and is vibrant with colorful skulls and skeletons. The skeleton costumes are among the most popular sights during the day which Mexicans believe connects the worlds of the living and the deceased. The annual celebration originated between 3,000 and 2,500 years ago and locals dress up in bright colorful images of the dead, sing and dance, and make offerings to departed loved ones. The holiday is recognized by UNESCO. Bury yourself in the holiday with Sputnik's other-worldly photo selection!
A woman dressed as a Catrina, takes part in a march to demand justice for victims of femicide as part of the Day of the Dead commemorations, in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

People take part in the "Day of the Dead Parade" in Mexico City on October 29, 2022.

People take part in the "Day of the Dead Parade" in Mexico City on October 29, 2022.

A man takes part in the Catrinas Parade, representing the character of La Catrina to commemorate the Day of the Dead, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on October 29, 2022.

People light candles at the cemetery during the celebration of the Day of the Dead in Santa Maria Atzompa, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on November 1, 2022.

