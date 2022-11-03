Bright Сostumes, Startling Make-up and Real Emotions: Mexico Celebrates Day of the Dead

The traditional annual 'Day of the Dead' takes place in Mexico on 1 and 2 November and is vibrant with colorful skulls and skeletons. The skeleton costumes are among the most popular sights during the day which Mexicans believe connects the worlds of the living and the deceased. The annual celebration originated between 3,000 and 2,500 years ago and locals dress up in bright colorful images of the dead, sing and dance, and make offerings to departed loved ones. The holiday is recognized by UNESCO. Bury yourself in the holiday with Sputnik's other-worldly photo selection!
Dia de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead is a family day and its main theme is to show love and respect for departed family members.
