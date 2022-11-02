https://sputniknews.com/20221102/australia-slammed-for-militiarizing-solomon-islands-in-anxiety-over-chinas-presence-1102943812.html

Australia Slammed for ‘Militiarizing’ Solomon Islands in Anxiety Over China's Presence

Washington and its allies have been increasing their military presence in the Pacific region since April, when Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International

Solomon Islands' opposition leader Matthew Wale on Wednesday slammed Australia for supplying dozens of US-made semi-automatic rifles to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).The opposition leader observed that Australia is being driven by its "anxiety" about China's growing presence in the Pacific region.Wale also objected to the move given the Islands' “dark history with the guns”: the South Pacific nation faced a five-year ethnic conflict beginning in 1998 that claimed around 200 lives.Canberra defended the move by saying that the weapons would provide the RSIPF with "enhanced capabilities to counter criminal threats and maintain peace and stability" ahead of the Pacific Games next year and the island nation's national elections in 2024. The delivery of weapons and military vehicles comes days after a group of 32 police officers from the Islands received training in policing techniques in China under the bilateral security pact signed in April, an agreement that alarmed the US and its allies.

