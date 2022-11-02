https://sputniknews.com/20221102/australia-slammed-for-militiarizing-solomon-islands-in-anxiety-over-chinas-presence-1102943812.html
Australia Slammed for ‘Militiarizing’ Solomon Islands in Anxiety Over China's Presence
Australia Slammed for ‘Militiarizing’ Solomon Islands in Anxiety Over China's Presence
Washington and its allies have been increasing their military presence in the Pacific region since April, when Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon... 02.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-02T13:39+0000
2022-11-02T13:39+0000
2022-11-02T13:39+0000
world
solomon islands
australia & oceania
china
security
police
pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/04/1101494550_0:117:3223:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_aea49abec36fa52944f3ee55703c83b3.jpg
Solomon Islands' opposition leader Matthew Wale on Wednesday slammed Australia for supplying dozens of US-made semi-automatic rifles to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).The opposition leader observed that Australia is being driven by its "anxiety" about China's growing presence in the Pacific region.Wale also objected to the move given the Islands' “dark history with the guns”: the South Pacific nation faced a five-year ethnic conflict beginning in 1998 that claimed around 200 lives.Canberra defended the move by saying that the weapons would provide the RSIPF with "enhanced capabilities to counter criminal threats and maintain peace and stability" ahead of the Pacific Games next year and the island nation's national elections in 2024. The delivery of weapons and military vehicles comes days after a group of 32 police officers from the Islands received training in policing techniques in China under the bilateral security pact signed in April, an agreement that alarmed the US and its allies.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/solomon-islands-force-us-to-remove-china-reference-in-pacific-declaration-1101490771.html
solomon islands
australia & oceania
china
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/04/1101494550_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aa80abb5017a56c221b8f6e624059ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
solomon islands, australia & oceania, china, security, police, pacific
solomon islands, australia & oceania, china, security, police, pacific
Australia Slammed for ‘Militiarizing’ Solomon Islands in Anxiety Over China's Presence
Washington and its allies have been increasing their military presence in the Pacific region since April, when Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands- the first with any Pacific nation, the exact details of which are still kept secret.
Solomon Islands' opposition leader Matthew Wale on Wednesday slammed Australia for supplying dozens of US-made semi-automatic rifles to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).
The opposition leader observed that Australia is being driven by its "anxiety" about China's growing presence in the Pacific region.
"Obviously, we do not have external threats. So, why the introduction of these high-powered guns? Or are we on the pathway of being militarized again?” he wondered.
Wale also objected to the move given the Islands' “dark history with the guns”: the South Pacific nation faced a five-year ethnic conflict beginning in 1998 that claimed around 200 lives.
With this in mind, he noted that receiving MK18 rifles for a country which has fewer than 1,800 police officers is akin to arming “ourselves against our own citizens".
Canberra defended the move by saying that the weapons would provide the RSIPF with "enhanced capabilities to counter criminal threats and maintain peace and stability" ahead of the Pacific Games next year and the island nation's national elections in 2024.
The delivery of weapons and military vehicles comes days after a group of 32 police officers from the Islands received training in policing techniques in China under the bilateral security pact signed in April, an agreement that alarmed the US and its allies.
The Beijing-Honiara security pact was signed months after the government of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare quelled massive riots in the capital last November. Beijing says its security pact will allow Chinese police to protect the country's personnel and safeguard Chinese projects on the island.