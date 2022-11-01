https://sputniknews.com/20221101/us-republican-party-reportedly-at-odds-over-further-financial-support-to-ukraine-1102909135.html

US Republican Party Reportedly at Odds Over Further Financial Support to Ukraine

US Republican Party Reportedly at Odds Over Further Financial Support to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A discord over providing further financial aid to Ukraine is intensifying within the US Republican Party amid the rising food and energy... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T09:28+0000

2022-11-01T09:28+0000

2022-11-01T09:28+0000

americas

republican party

ukraine

aid

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104264/83/1042648346_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_12a4ce1bbbf4757161e561206ce79637.jpg

In mid-October, US President Joe Biden expressed concern that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections.According to the US media, a rare split has emerged within the Republican Party, which is likely to escalate into a more open battle if the party gains control of Congress and faces "forceful requests" from Biden and "emotional appeals" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.A division within the Republicans presents a "challenge" for Biden, who has been working to "hold together a domestic and global coalition to support Ukraine" amid the rising food and gas prices, as well as "global hunger crisis", according to the reports.On November 8, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the US, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

republican party, ukraine, aid, joe biden