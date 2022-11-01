International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221101/us-republican-party-reportedly-at-odds-over-further-financial-support-to-ukraine-1102909135.html
US Republican Party Reportedly at Odds Over Further Financial Support to Ukraine
US Republican Party Reportedly at Odds Over Further Financial Support to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A discord over providing further financial aid to Ukraine is intensifying within the US Republican Party amid the rising food and energy... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-01T09:28+0000
2022-11-01T09:28+0000
americas
republican party
ukraine
aid
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104264/83/1042648346_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_12a4ce1bbbf4757161e561206ce79637.jpg
In mid-October, US President Joe Biden expressed concern that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections.According to the US media, a rare split has emerged within the Republican Party, which is likely to escalate into a more open battle if the party gains control of Congress and faces "forceful requests" from Biden and "emotional appeals" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.A division within the Republicans presents a "challenge" for Biden, who has been working to "hold together a domestic and global coalition to support Ukraine" amid the rising food and gas prices, as well as "global hunger crisis", according to the reports.On November 8, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the US, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104264/83/1042648346_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_7a7ce18392718192e5f3c36be789f474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
republican party, ukraine, aid, joe biden
republican party, ukraine, aid, joe biden

US Republican Party Reportedly at Odds Over Further Financial Support to Ukraine

09:28 GMT 01.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / Jewel SamadThe US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC
The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / Jewel Samad
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A discord over providing further financial aid to Ukraine is intensifying within the US Republican Party amid the rising food and energy prices, the US media reported.
In mid-October, US President Joe Biden expressed concern that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections.
According to the US media, a rare split has emerged within the Republican Party, which is likely to escalate into a more open battle if the party gains control of Congress and faces "forceful requests" from Biden and "emotional appeals" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A division within the Republicans presents a "challenge" for Biden, who has been working to "hold together a domestic and global coalition to support Ukraine" amid the rising food and gas prices, as well as "global hunger crisis", according to the reports.
On November 8, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the US, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала