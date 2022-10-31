Over 30 Russian Companies to Showcase Oil & Gas Solutions at ADIPEC 2022 Abu Dhabi

"I am very proud that this year our country participates in the fair displaying such a large exposition. The products presented at the Made in Russia stand are used by leading Russian oil and gas production companies and are in high demand by foreign partners who appreciate the quality, manufacturability, and reliability of Russian equipment. I am sure that the active work at the exhibition will be a significant step in continuing cooperation with foreign partners and will launch new joint projects," Tatiana Ahn, REC managing director for the organization of congress and exhibition events and business missions, said.