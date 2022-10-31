https://sputniknews.com/20221031/over-30-russian-companies-to-showcase-oil--gas-solutions-at-adipec-2022-abu-dhabi-1102878324.html
Over 30 Russian Companies to Showcase Oil & Gas Solutions at ADIPEC 2022 Abu Dhabi
15:25 GMT 31.10.2022 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 31.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over 30 Russian companies brought their solutions to the ADIPEC International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF Group) reports.
“On October 31, the International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC 2022 opened in Abu Dhabi (UAE). 33 companies from 16 regions of Russia are taking part in the exhibition," the REC reported.
The Russian Export Center noted that the collective stand of Made in Russia presents modern developments, IT-solutions, and equipment for production, processing, transportation, and storage of oil and gas, as well as pipeline, manufacturing, monitoring, and diagnostic equipment from leading Russian engineering companies.
Petrochemical and service companies, which ensure safe and environmentally friendly production of petroleum products, also presented their products.
"I am very proud that this year our country participates in the fair displaying such a large exposition. The products presented at the Made in Russia stand are used by leading Russian oil and gas production companies and are in high demand by foreign partners who appreciate the quality, manufacturability, and reliability of Russian equipment. I am sure that the active work at the exhibition will be a significant step in continuing cooperation with foreign partners and will launch new joint projects," Tatiana Ahn, REC managing director for the organization of congress and exhibition events and business missions, said.
The exhibition will last until November 3. Exporters will hold more than 150 B2B meetings with potential foreign customers, the center added.