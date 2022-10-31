International
Over 30 Russian Companies to Showcase Oil & Gas Solutions at ADIPEC 2022 Abu Dhabi
Over 30 Russian Companies to Showcase Oil & Gas Solutions at ADIPEC 2022 Abu Dhabi
31.10.2022
The Russian Export Center noted that the collective stand of Made in Russia presents modern developments, IT-solutions, and equipment for production, processing, transportation, and storage of oil and gas, as well as pipeline, manufacturing, monitoring, and diagnostic equipment from leading Russian engineering companies.Petrochemical and service companies, which ensure safe and environmentally friendly production of petroleum products, also presented their products.The exhibition will last until November 3. Exporters will hold more than 150 B2B meetings with potential foreign customers, the center added.
Over 30 Russian Companies to Showcase Oil & Gas Solutions at ADIPEC 2022 Abu Dhabi

15:25 GMT 31.10.2022 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 31.10.2022)
A general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019.
A general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
© KARIM SAHIB
