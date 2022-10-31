https://sputniknews.com/20221031/musk-denies-reports-about-him-planning-to-fire-twitter-staff-to-avoid-payouts-1102857243.html
SpaceX and Tesla founder, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has denied US media reports about laying off Twitter employees early to avoid having to make payouts.On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April. On Sunday, US media reported that Musk was going to start laying off Twitter workers before November 1, the date employees were supposed to receive stock grants as part of their pay deals.After completing the acquisition of Twitter, which was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform, the billionaire said that there would be no changes to Twitter's content moderation policies as of yet. According to reports, Musk does plan to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavy content censoring.
