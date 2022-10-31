International
Musk Denies Reports About Him Planning to Fire Twitter Staff to Avoid Payouts
SpaceX and Tesla founder, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has denied US media reports about laying off Twitter employees early to avoid having to make payouts.On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April. On Sunday, US media reported that Musk was going to start laying off Twitter workers before November 1, the date employees were supposed to receive stock grants as part of their pay deals.After completing the acquisition of Twitter, which was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform, the billionaire said that there would be no changes to Twitter's content moderation policies as of yet. According to reports, Musk does plan to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavy content censoring.
elon musk, twitter, layoffs
elon musk, twitter, layoffs

05:00 GMT 31.10.2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, in Gruenheide near Berlin.
© AFP 2022 / ODD ANDERSEN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Friday, US media reported that Twitter had already started laying off employees, with outlets claiming that that Musk intended to fire 75% of Twitter employees. The entrepreneur has denied these reports.
SpaceX and Tesla founder, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has denied US media reports about laying off Twitter employees early to avoid having to make payouts.
"This is false," he tweeted replying to a comment on social media about the report.
On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April. On Sunday, US media reported that Musk was going to start laying off Twitter workers before November 1, the date employees were supposed to receive stock grants as part of their pay deals.
After completing the acquisition of Twitter, which was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform, the billionaire said that there would be no changes to Twitter's content moderation policies as of yet. According to reports, Musk does plan to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavy content censoring.
