Lula's Brazil to Focus on Relations with South America, Africa & BRICS, Analysts Say

The 2022 presidential election in Brazil ended in the triumph of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who managed to win 50.9 percent of the vote during the runoff on... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory in the presidential election in Brazil, which was held on Sunday, October 30, is likely to affect the country’s foreign policy, possibly resulting in Brazil forming closer ties with Latin American countries and opening the way for resuming its leading role on environmental issues, experts told Sputnik.Even before Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) announced Lula's victory over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, Latin American leaders were already celebrating Lula's lead after the Datafolha polling institute estimated that the final tally would end in Lula's victory.Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Argentinian Vice President Cristina Kirchner were among those who rushed to congratulate Lula taking the lead during the vote counting process, with the presidents of Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, Cuba, and Venezuela following suit later.Lula's international support was made evident with the prompt recognition of his victory by leaders of the region and countries like Russia, China, France, Canada, the United States, Germany, Portugal, and Spain.In his first address following his victory, Lula described his plans for Brazil’s foreign policy.Lula's rhetoric appears to highlight his focus on Latin America and regional integration processes, with Ana Saggioro Garcia, professor at the Institute of International Relations of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and director of the BRICS Policy Center, suggesting that this will become the focal point of the new government's agenda."Lula's current mandate is going to be a reconstitution of regional integration. I have no doubt about that," Garcia said.According to the professor, the relations with BRICS will also be given a priority."BRICS comes after, with a very strong agenda of rebuilding the relations with China," says Garcia, who believes that Brazil has the potential to become a mediator in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia using the BRICS framework.The professor also partly dismissed claims of Brazil's alleged international isolation under Bolsonaro, noting that the relationship with the BRICS was not damaged during the latter’s presidency.She did, however, acknowledge that Brazil had lost its leading role in some agendas, especially the environmental one.Paulo Velasco, professor of international relations at Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ), also argued that regional integration is going to become one of the main points on Lula's international agenda.Velasco also expressed hope that Brazil "will pay more attention to the region, to act more emphatically on regional issues, such as the crisis in Venezuela.”“Brazil has much to contribute to the development of South America, of Latin America," he added.In his opinion, BRICS as well as other mechanisms for South-South cooperation are going to feature prominently on Lula’s international agenda.Velasco also argued that the new Brazilian government should seek a relationship "without ideological pettiness" with China, after the frictions between Brasilia and Beijing that emerged during Bolsonaro’s presidency, and advocated for the continuation of Brazil’s current approach to relations with Russia."Russia is a country where one can say that Bolsonaro and Lula's agendas coincide,” Velasco remarked, noting that Brazil tends to maintain a distanced approach to the conflict in Ukraine, favoring a “negotiated solution."

