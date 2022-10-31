https://sputniknews.com/20221031/india-russia-set-for-growth-in-trade--tourism-as-aeroflot-begins-direct-flights-to-goa-1102869298.html

India, Russia Set for Growth in Trade & Tourism as Aeroflot Begins Direct Flights to Goa

Russia expects a visa-free travel deal with India, which was mentioned by President Vladimir Putin following his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

Ahead of the busy tourism season, Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot has announced launching direct flights between Moscow and Goa, starting this Wednesday, November 2. Aeroflot will fly its Airbus A330 aircraft from Moscow to the coastal city of Goa every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering 268 seats in business class and 28 seats in economy class.The carrier hopes that flight services will also provide a significant relief to exporters, who have witnessed a sanctions-induced disruption in the supply chain. The airline currently operates its services on the Moscow-Delhi-Moscow route twice a week.He expects a "definite surge" in the demand for air cargo logistical services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) states, as the new services will offer a weekly cargo capacity of 30 metric from India for Russia and the CIS nations.Goa is also a desirable destination, given that it is a hub of many pharmaceutical companies and other perishable goods, and India is the primary exporter of essential pharma supplies to Russia and CIS countries.Russian officials engaged in the tourism sector have held a series of roadshows, presentations, seminars and workshops this year to attract Indian tourists to popular destinations such as Moscow and St. Petersburg.

