Drunken Officer Opens Fire at Police Station in Geneva, Switzerland
Drunken Officer Opens Fire at Police Station in Geneva, Switzerland
So far, the police has not made the identity of the shooter pulic and has not provided details on his blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident.
According to the Swiss authorities, one of police officers on the drug and alcohol taskforce shot up the station in Geneva last Friday, injuring a colleague.
The officer, being "under the influence of alcohol, fired his service weapon seven times inside the taskforce offices", Olivier Francey, a spokesman for the Geneva judiciary told press.
The perpetrator now faces several charges, including endangerment, causing bodily harm through negligence, and resisting efforts to establish his "capacity to drive".