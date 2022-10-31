https://sputniknews.com/20221031/drunken-officer-opens-fire-at-police-station-in-geneva-switzerland-1102880834.html

Drunken Officer Opens Fire at Police Station in Geneva, Switzerland

Drunken Officer Opens Fire at Police Station in Geneva, Switzerland

So far, the police has not made the identity of the shooter pulic and has not provided details on his blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident. 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-31T15:57+0000

2022-10-31T15:57+0000

2022-10-31T15:57+0000

world

police

shooting

police shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102195/24/1021952419_0:20:3009:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_06e9167a176c369934fcf7c5bd8c17c0.jpg

According to the Swiss authorities, one of police officers on the drug and alcohol taskforce shot up the station in Geneva last Friday, injuring a colleague.The perpetrator now faces several charges, including endangerment, causing bodily harm through negligence, and resisting efforts to establish his "capacity to drive".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

police, shooting, police shooting