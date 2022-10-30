International
Russian Ambassador: Unfair to Blame Russia for Suspending Participation in Grain Deal
Russian Ambassador: Unfair to Blame Russia for Suspending Participation in Grain Deal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says it is unfair to accuse Russia of halting its participation in the Black Sea... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine’s drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Washington was urging Russia to resume its participation in the grain initiative. Blinken accused Moscow of "weaponizing food" and said that Russia's withdrawal from the Istanbul deal was "directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices."The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov.Antonov emphasized that Russia cannot continue its participation in the grain initiative amid serious security concerns.According to the Russian ambassador, Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan received only about 3% of agricultural products as part of the grain initiative.
Russian Ambassador: Unfair to Blame Russia for Suspending Participation in Grain Deal

02:43 GMT 30.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says it is unfair to accuse Russia of halting its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, since the withdrawal from the deal was caused by reckless action of the Ukrainian authorities.
On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine’s drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Washington was urging Russia to resume its participation in the grain initiative. Blinken accused Moscow of "weaponizing food" and said that Russia's withdrawal from the Istanbul deal was "directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices."
"Washington's reaction to the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous. We have not seen any condemnation of the reckless actions of the Kiev regime," Antonov said in comments to the media on Saturday. He pointed out that there is a "complete disregard for the revealed signs of the involvement of British military specialists" in organizing the drone attack.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov.
Antonov emphasized that Russia cannot continue its participation in the grain initiative amid serious security concerns.
"In suspending the implementation of the deal, it is unfair to condemn Russia. This happened because of the reckless actions of the Ukrainian authorities. As for the insinuations about ‘provoking’ hunger, we would like to recall our repeated calls to send food cargo, first of all, to countries in need. However, instead, a good half of all dry cargo ships under the ‘grain scheme’ went to developed countries," Antonov said.
According to the Russian ambassador, Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan received only about 3% of agricultural products as part of the grain initiative.
