Russian Ambassador: Unfair to Blame Russia for Suspending Participation in Grain Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says it is unfair to accuse Russia of halting its participation in the Black Sea... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine’s drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that Washington was urging Russia to resume its participation in the grain initiative. Blinken accused Moscow of "weaponizing food" and said that Russia's withdrawal from the Istanbul deal was "directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices."The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that preparation of the morning drone attack on Sevastopol was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists in the city of Ochakov.Antonov emphasized that Russia cannot continue its participation in the grain initiative amid serious security concerns.According to the Russian ambassador, Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan received only about 3% of agricultural products as part of the grain initiative.

