https://sputniknews.com/20221030/protesters-hold-rally-against-energy-policies-in-kishinev-moldova-1102840161.html
Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
Protests have been hitting the East European country over the past weeks, since Moldova is suffering from soaring gas prices and inflation. Some are demanding... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-30T12:51+0000
2022-10-30T12:51+0000
2022-10-30T12:51+0000
energy crisis in europe
moldova
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102844944_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe80776c844916aa65b6a95155eb7db.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where demonstrators are staging a rally against President Maia Sandu’s government and criticizing her energy policies, as Europe's fuel crisis hasn't spared the nation of fewer than 2.6 million people.Moldovans have been organizing rallies in Kishinev in recent months, with thousands hitting the streets and clashing with police, as the opposition demands the resolution of the energy issue through the negotiation of deliveries with Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102844944_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a6b941e1190dcbba3bf637e4c4af1115.jpg
Protesters Hold Mass Rally Against Diastrous Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
Protesters Hold Mass Rally Against Diastrous Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
2022-10-30T12:51+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moldova, protest, видео
Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
Protests have been hitting the East European country over the past weeks, since Moldova is suffering from soaring gas prices and inflation. Some are demanding resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections.
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where demonstrators are staging a rally against President Maia Sandu’s government and criticizing her energy policies, as Europe's fuel crisis hasn't spared the nation of fewer than 2.6 million people.
Moldovans have been organizing rallies in Kishinev in recent months, with thousands hitting the streets and clashing with police, as the opposition demands the resolution of the energy issue through the negotiation of deliveries with Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!