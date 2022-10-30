International
LIVE: Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where demonstrators are staging a rally against President Maia Sandu’s government and criticizing her energy policies, as Europe's fuel crisis hasn't spared the nation of fewer than 2.6 million people.Moldovans have been organizing rallies in Kishinev in recent months, with thousands hitting the streets and clashing with police, as the opposition demands the resolution of the energy issue through the negotiation of deliveries with Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
12:51 GMT 30.10.2022
© Ruptly
