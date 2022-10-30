https://sputniknews.com/20221030/protesters-hold-rally-against-energy-policies-in-kishinev-moldova-1102840161.html

Protesters Hold Rally Against Energy Policies in Kishinev, Moldova

Protests have been hitting the East European country over the past weeks, since Moldova is suffering from soaring gas prices and inflation. Some are demanding... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where demonstrators are staging a rally against President Maia Sandu’s government and criticizing her energy policies, as Europe's fuel crisis hasn't spared the nation of fewer than 2.6 million people.Moldovans have been organizing rallies in Kishinev in recent months, with thousands hitting the streets and clashing with police, as the opposition demands the resolution of the energy issue through the negotiation of deliveries with Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

