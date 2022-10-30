International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221030/poll-over-80-of-britons-say-truss-should-not-receive-100k-pm-allowance-1102850375.html
Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance
Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance
Truss, who passed the office to ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, became the shortest-serving PM in British history, and her approval rating was lower than the lowest... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-30T16:03+0000
2022-10-30T16:03+0000
world
liz truss
uk
great britain
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f459ba75d0f973ea32fed03d06cfd403.jpg
After serving as a PM for just 44 days, Liz Truss is supposed to get a hefty severance package of almost £19,000 (over $22,000). However, it seems that British taxpayers do not think she should be entitled to a £115,000 per year payment - a Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA) usually claimed by ex-prime ministers.According to a poll by Redfield &amp; Wilton Strategies, 84% believe she should not receive the benefit, while only 9% think otherwise, and 7% are undecided on the issue. The survey contacted 1,500 eligible UK voters online on October 25-26, and were weighted to represent the wider population.Meanwhile, the opposition also said that Truss should reject the allowance since she "has not earned the right" to claim that sum.The PDCA covers such costs as a secretary and official engagements, yet the politicians must provide evidence of valid expenditure for the funds.
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2735d83f91bd63bbf624d2052a273aad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
liz truss, uk, great britain, poll
liz truss, uk, great britain, poll

Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance

16:03 GMT 30.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / DerDani / UK pound
UK pound - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / DerDani /
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Truss, who passed the office to ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, became the shortest-serving PM in British history, and her approval rating was lower than the lowest results shown by Boris Johnson - despite the fact that his cabinet was hit by a string of scandals.
After serving as a PM for just 44 days, Liz Truss is supposed to get a hefty severance package of almost £19,000 (over $22,000). However, it seems that British taxpayers do not think she should be entitled to a £115,000 per year payment - a Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA) usually claimed by ex-prime ministers.
According to a poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 84% believe she should not receive the benefit, while only 9% think otherwise, and 7% are undecided on the issue. The survey contacted 1,500 eligible UK voters online on October 25-26, and were weighted to represent the wider population.
© DANIEL LEALBritain's Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2022
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022.
© DANIEL LEAL
Meanwhile, the opposition also said that Truss should reject the allowance since she "has not earned the right" to claim that sum.
The PDCA covers such costs as a secretary and official engagements, yet the politicians must provide evidence of valid expenditure for the funds.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала