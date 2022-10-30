https://sputniknews.com/20221030/poll-over-80-of-britons-say-truss-should-not-receive-100k-pm-allowance-1102850375.html
Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance
Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance
Truss, who passed the office to ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, became the shortest-serving PM in British history, and her approval rating was lower than the lowest
After serving as a PM for just 44 days, Liz Truss is supposed to get a hefty severance package of almost £19,000 (over $22,000). However, it seems that British taxpayers do not think she should be entitled to a £115,000 per year payment - a Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA) usually claimed by ex-prime ministers.According to a poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 84% believe she should not receive the benefit, while only 9% think otherwise, and 7% are undecided on the issue. The survey contacted 1,500 eligible UK voters online on October 25-26, and were weighted to represent the wider population.Meanwhile, the opposition also said that Truss should reject the allowance since she "has not earned the right" to claim that sum.The PDCA covers such costs as a secretary and official engagements, yet the politicians must provide evidence of valid expenditure for the funds.
