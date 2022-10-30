https://sputniknews.com/20221030/poll-over-80-of-britons-say-truss-should-not-receive-100k-pm-allowance-1102850375.html

Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance

Poll: Over 80% of Britons Say Truss Should Not Receive £100K+ PM Allowance

Truss, who passed the office to ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, became the shortest-serving PM in British history, and her approval rating was lower than the lowest... 30.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-30T16:03+0000

2022-10-30T16:03+0000

2022-10-30T16:03+0000

world

liz truss

uk

great britain

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f459ba75d0f973ea32fed03d06cfd403.jpg

After serving as a PM for just 44 days, Liz Truss is supposed to get a hefty severance package of almost £19,000 (over $22,000). However, it seems that British taxpayers do not think she should be entitled to a £115,000 per year payment - a Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA) usually claimed by ex-prime ministers.According to a poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 84% believe she should not receive the benefit, while only 9% think otherwise, and 7% are undecided on the issue. The survey contacted 1,500 eligible UK voters online on October 25-26, and were weighted to represent the wider population.Meanwhile, the opposition also said that Truss should reject the allowance since she "has not earned the right" to claim that sum.The PDCA covers such costs as a secretary and official engagements, yet the politicians must provide evidence of valid expenditure for the funds.

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

liz truss, uk, great britain, poll