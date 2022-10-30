International
Biden Submits Early Vote in Delaware Ahead of November Midterms
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 next month, has voted early in the midterm elections. 30.10.2022
Biden cast his ballot on Saturday in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, according to CBS. Natalie Biden was voting for the first time.Th president further relayed to reporters that he was feeling good about the upcoming midterm cycle, which will effectively determine which political party gains control of Congress.Earlier this week, US Elections Project data showed that more than 7.8 million Americans had cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests.US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
joe biden, delaware, us midterm elections, ballot
01:00 GMT 30.10.2022
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 next month, has voted early in the midterm elections.
Biden cast his ballot on Saturday in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, according to CBS. Natalie Biden was voting for the first time.
"I’m going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum. It is a choice. A fundamental choice," Biden said, as quoted by NBC. "A choice between two very different visions for the country."
Th president further relayed to reporters that he was feeling good about the upcoming midterm cycle, which will effectively determine which political party gains control of Congress.
Earlier this week, US Elections Project data showed that more than 7.8 million Americans had cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests.
US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
