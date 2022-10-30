https://sputniknews.com/20221030/biden-submits-early-vote-in-delaware-ahead-of-november-midterms-1102835864.html
Biden Submits Early Vote in Delaware Ahead of November Midterms
Biden Submits Early Vote in Delaware Ahead of November Midterms
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 next month, has voted early in the midterm elections. 30.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-30T01:00+0000
2022-10-30T01:00+0000
2022-10-30T00:58+0000
americas
joe biden
delaware
us midterm elections
ballot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101041052_0:0:2829:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_b4526ff60a22c82f07424b9d672ae97b.jpg
Biden cast his ballot on Saturday in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, according to CBS. Natalie Biden was voting for the first time.Th president further relayed to reporters that he was feeling good about the upcoming midterm cycle, which will effectively determine which political party gains control of Congress.Earlier this week, US Elections Project data showed that more than 7.8 million Americans had cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests.US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101041052_0:0:2515:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_cd0f138637da53ded79495d94d684b02.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, delaware, us midterm elections, ballot
joe biden, delaware, us midterm elections, ballot
Biden Submits Early Vote in Delaware Ahead of November Midterms
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, who turns 80 next month, has voted early in the midterm elections.
Biden cast his ballot on Saturday in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, according to CBS. Natalie Biden was voting for the first time.
"I’m going to be spending the rest of the time making the case that this is not a referendum. It is a choice. A fundamental choice," Biden said, as quoted by NBC. "A choice between two very different visions for the country."
Th president further relayed to reporters that he was feeling good about the upcoming midterm cycle, which will effectively determine which political party gains control of Congress.
Earlier this week, US Elections Project data showed that more than 7.8 million Americans had cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests.
US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.