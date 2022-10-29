https://sputniknews.com/20221029/russian-prosecutor-generals-office-says-did-not-send-request-to-block-tme-domain-1102835317.html

Russian Prosecutor General's Office Says Did Not Send Request to Block t.me Domain

Russian Prosecutor General's Office Says Did Not Send Request to Block t.me Domain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia did not send a request to the country’s media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to block the Telegram... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T22:27+0000

2022-10-29T22:27+0000

2022-10-29T22:25+0000

russia

telegram

roskomnadzor

watchdog

social media

internet domain names

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106304/27/1063042707_0:290:5568:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_f4292431246b3aaa50a84f8debbe8d53.jpg

On Saturday, the watchdog said it had restricted access to the t.me domain based on a request from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. Later in the day, Roskomnadzor ruled out the restriction of access to the Telegram social network in Russia."The Russian Prosecutor General's Office did not send a request to block the t.me domain," a spokesperson said.According to a Sputnik correspondent, the t.me domain belonging to Telegram has disappeared from the registry of resources restricted by Roskomnadzor, but is still unavailable.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

telegram, roskomnadzor, watchdog, social media, internet domain names