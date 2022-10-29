https://sputniknews.com/20221029/palestinian-gunman-opens-fire-in-hebron-injures-four-israelis---idf-1102835419.html

Palestinian Gunman Opens Fire in Hebron, Injures Four Israelis - IDF

Palestinian Gunman Opens Fire in Hebron, Injures Four Israelis - IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four Israelis were injured in the city of Hebron by a Palestinian gunman who was later neutralized by a security guard, the Israel Defense... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T23:01+0000

2022-10-29T23:01+0000

2022-10-29T22:59+0000

world

hebron

israel

palestine

idf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106571/48/1065714877_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_f2b5714defab2e172e43b8181c24534e.jpg

"A terrorist shot live fire near the Tzion Barrier in Hebron earlier today. A security guard in the area neutralized the terrorist," the IDF said.IDF soldiers are searching the area for the perpetrator's accomplice, the statement said.The Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, said that four Israelis were injured in the attack."MDA EMTs [emergency medical technicians] and Paramedics are treating and conveying 4 gunshot victims, 1 severe condition, 1 moderate, and 2 mild condition," the medical service tweeted.A Palestinian with minor injuries was handed over to the Red Crescent, MDA said.

hebron

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hebron, israel, palestine, idf