At Least 50 Critical After Massive Fire Broke Out During 'Chhath Puja' Festival in India - Video

According to the preliminary data, the fire started due to a gas explosion but the local police said that the main cause of the incident is yet to be... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T08:24+0000

The 'Chhath Puja' festival celebration took a tragic turn in Bihar's Aurangabad district after at least 50 people got injured due to a gas cylinder blast that was reportedly triggered due to a short circuit that led to a huge fire.The tragedy occurred when a family was cooking for a Chhath Puja celebration at 2:30 in the morning.Anil Goswami, one of the family members, was making sweets for worshiping (prasad) for Chhath Puja before dawn when some gas cylinders leaked.This caused a loud cylinder blast followed by a fire that intensified and injured over 50 people, including residents as well as local residents and police officers, who were trying to put out the fire by throwing water at it.A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering alert.People who sustained burns and injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals and are undergoing treatment.Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter to find out what exactly happened.

