Air Communication With Laos Opened at Russia’s Vladivostok Airport

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The opening ceremony of air communication between the Russian eastern city of Vladivostok and the Laotian capital of Vientiane took... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

This is the first regular international flight launched from Vladivostok in a long time. Ural Airlines will operate flights between the Russian federal subject of Primorye and Laos every week on Saturdays. Earlier, the company RusAzia, which organizes flights, told Sputnik that the cost of round-trip tickets in economy class in the autumn season was 105,000 rubles ($1700).At the opening ceremony, the acting head of the airport, Denis Chmutov, noted that thanks to the new flight, Russian tourists will be able not only to visit Laos but also travel throughout Southeast Asia.On the same day, Alexander Virich, Honorary Consul of Laos in Vladivostok, told Sputnik that a direct flight to Myanmar can also be launched from Vladivostok.Virich noted that "it is too early to talk" about the details of air communication on the new route.Earlier in October, Myanmar ambassador in Moscow Lwin Oo told Sputnik that Myanmar is engaged in negotiations with Moscow on the establishment of direct flights and is expecting to launch charter and cargo flights from Yangon to Moscow via Novosibirsk by the end of 2022.

