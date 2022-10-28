https://sputniknews.com/20221028/outrage-after-nurse-seen-grabbing-female-patient-by-hair-at-hospital-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1102798004.html
Outrage After Nurse Seen Grabbing Female Patient by Hair at Hospital in India's Uttar Pradesh
A number of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh state have made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Last week, a dengue patient in the Prayagraj district died... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
Footage of a female nurse grabbing a woman patient by her hair to forcefully take her to a hospital bed has triggered outrage on social media.The video, originally from India's Uttar Pradesh state, went viral on Twitter, with netizens shocked at the hospital staff for treating a patient like an "animal," demanding that action be taken against her."It is said that doctors are an incarnation of God. But here it looks the devil exists," one netizen replied to the video."Whatever is happening is extremely upsetting, action should be taken against these people," another commented.However, the hospital authorities explained that the patient had been acting violently since being brought to the health center earlier this month.Singh revealed that the woman was discharged from the hospital after being administered an injection following the nurse's intervention."Only after that she calmed down and was later discharged from the hospital when her family members arrived," he added.
A number of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh state have made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Last week, a dengue patient in the Prayagraj district died after staff allegedly transfused “juice” instead of blood platelets to him.
Footage of a female nurse grabbing a woman patient by her hair to forcefully take her to a hospital bed has triggered outrage on social media.
The video, originally from India's Uttar Pradesh state, went viral on Twitter, with netizens shocked at the hospital staff for treating a patient like an "animal," demanding that action be taken against her.
"It is said that doctors are an incarnation of God. But here it looks the devil exists," one netizen replied to the video.
"Whatever is happening is extremely upsetting, action should be taken against these people," another commented.
"Looks like a veterinary hospital. By the way, this kind of behavior is unfair even with animals," yet another added.
However, the hospital authorities explained that the patient had been acting violently since being brought to the health center earlier this month.
"She started breaking her bangles and tearing off her clothes. This triggered panic among the other female patients at the ward and the hospital staff had to intervene to restrain her," Dr. R.K. Singh, Sitapur's chief medical officer, told reporters.
Singh revealed that the woman was discharged from the hospital after being administered an injection following the nurse's intervention.
"Only after that she calmed down and was later discharged from the hospital when her family members arrived," he added.