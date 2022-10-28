https://sputniknews.com/20221028/outrage-after-nurse-seen-grabbing-female-patient-by-hair-at-hospital-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1102798004.html

Outrage After Nurse Seen Grabbing Female Patient by Hair at Hospital in India's Uttar Pradesh

Outrage After Nurse Seen Grabbing Female Patient by Hair at Hospital in India's Uttar Pradesh

A number of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh state have made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Last week, a dengue patient in the Prayagraj district died... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T15:06+0000

2022-10-28T15:06+0000

2022-10-28T15:06+0000

india

uttar pradesh

nurse

nurse

hospital

hospital

patients

patient

outrage

internet outrage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100317479_0:67:1200:742_1920x0_80_0_0_2ddd5a0f3faffd0ce84bfbff1c33f659.jpg

Footage of a female nurse grabbing a woman patient by her hair to forcefully take her to a hospital bed has triggered outrage on social media.The video, originally from India's Uttar Pradesh state, went viral on Twitter, with netizens shocked at the hospital staff for treating a patient like an "animal," demanding that action be taken against her."It is said that doctors are an incarnation of God. But here it looks the devil exists," one netizen replied to the video."Whatever is happening is extremely upsetting, action should be taken against these people," another commented.However, the hospital authorities explained that the patient had been acting violently since being brought to the health center earlier this month.Singh revealed that the woman was discharged from the hospital after being administered an injection following the nurse's intervention."Only after that she calmed down and was later discharged from the hospital when her family members arrived," he added.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

uttar pradesh, nurse, nurse, hospital, hospital, patients, patient, outrage, internet outrage, viral video, netizens