https://sputniknews.com/20221028/meta-goes-down-users-report-widespread-outage-on-facebook-instagram-1102811655.html
META Goes Down: Users Report Widespread Outage on Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp
META Goes Down: Users Report Widespread Outage on Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp
Earlier this month, Facebook* services were struck with massive outages that affected users across North America and Europe. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T20:12+0000
2022-10-28T20:12+0000
2022-10-28T20:29+0000
science & tech
power outage
facebook
instagram
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094057969_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d9ba4b23b82ade766f55ccf70796b437.jpg
Meta* owned platforms Facebook and Instagram came to a crashing halt on Friday as thousands of users reported issues with accessing the popular social media sites. WhatsApp has also been hit with outages.Outage tracker Downdetector reported that the majority of outages were being experienced by individuals accessing Instagram via the app, whereas Facebook users had difficulties using the platform's actual website.The tracker further indicated that some 41% of reports regarding WhatsApp detailed that users were unable to send any messages.Users had been indicating on Twitter that the platforms were issuing system errors, and that the pages were simply timing out for others.The cause of the outage remains unknown.The latest development comes days after thousands of WhatsApp users were unable to access the app on Tuesday for a period of hours.*Meta is a company banned in Russia over extremism
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094057969_191:0:2920:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3c49d208caa69427e9695f538b0b3d11.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
power outage, facebook, instagram, meta
power outage, facebook, instagram, meta
META Goes Down: Users Report Widespread Outage on Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp
20:12 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 20:29 GMT 28.10.2022)
Earlier this month, Facebook* services were struck with massive outages that affected users across North America and Europe.
Meta* owned platforms Facebook and Instagram came to a crashing halt on Friday as thousands of users reported issues with accessing the popular social media sites. WhatsApp has also been hit with outages.
Outage tracker Downdetector reported that the majority of outages were being experienced by individuals accessing Instagram via the app, whereas Facebook users had difficulties using the platform's actual website.
The tracker further indicated that some 41% of reports regarding WhatsApp detailed that users were unable to send any messages.
Users had been indicating on Twitter that the platforms were issuing system errors, and that the pages were simply timing out for others.
The cause of the outage remains unknown.
The latest development comes days after thousands of WhatsApp users were unable to access the app on Tuesday for a period of hours.
*Meta is a company banned in Russia over extremism