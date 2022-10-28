https://sputniknews.com/20221028/meta-goes-down-users-report-widespread-outage-on-facebook-instagram-1102811655.html

META Goes Down: Users Report Widespread Outage on Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp

Earlier this month, Facebook* services were struck with massive outages that affected users across North America and Europe. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Meta* owned platforms Facebook and Instagram came to a crashing halt on Friday as thousands of users reported issues with accessing the popular social media sites. WhatsApp has also been hit with outages.Outage tracker Downdetector reported that the majority of outages were being experienced by individuals accessing Instagram via the app, whereas Facebook users had difficulties using the platform's actual website.The tracker further indicated that some 41% of reports regarding WhatsApp detailed that users were unable to send any messages.Users had been indicating on Twitter that the platforms were issuing system errors, and that the pages were simply timing out for others.The cause of the outage remains unknown.The latest development comes days after thousands of WhatsApp users were unable to access the app on Tuesday for a period of hours.*Meta is a company banned in Russia over extremism

