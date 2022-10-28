International
FSB Arrests Supporters of Ukrainian Radicals Preparing Terror Attack in Stavropol Region
FSB Arrests Supporters of Ukrainian Radicals Preparing Terror Attack in Stavropol Region
According to the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), terrorist attack suspects had weapons, functioning explosive devices and extremist literature.
The FSB arrested a group of radicals in the southern region of Stavropol, the service stated on Friday.Over the past months, Russian authorities registered multiple attempts by Ukrainian agents to stage terror attacks throughout the country.In October, the Kiev regime staged a blast on the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar region, killing multiple people and damaging the structure. In response to the attack, Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure targets.
06:49 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 28.10.2022)
According to the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), terrorist attack suspects had weapons, functioning explosive devices and extremist literature.
The FSB arrested a group of radicals in the southern region of Stavropol, the service stated on Friday.

"[The FSB] foiled the illegal activities of an organized group (four people) who were planning to commit a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Territory... Being supporters of the ideology of Ukrainian nationalist organizations, the perpetrators planned to commit an attack on one of the administrative facilities in the region," an official statement said.

Over the past months, Russian authorities registered multiple attempts by Ukrainian agents to stage terror attacks throughout the country.
In October, the Kiev regime staged a blast on the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar region, killing multiple people and damaging the structure. In response to the attack, Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure targets.
