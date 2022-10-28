https://sputniknews.com/20221028/fsb-arrests-supporters-of-ukrainian-radicals-preparing-terror-attack-in-stavropol-region-1102789001.html

FSB Arrests Supporters of Ukrainian Radicals Preparing Terror Attack in Stavropol Region

FSB Arrests Supporters of Ukrainian Radicals Preparing Terror Attack in Stavropol Region

According to the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), terrorist attack suspects had weapons, functioning explosive devices and extremist literature. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T06:49+0000

2022-10-28T06:49+0000

2022-10-28T07:18+0000

russia

russia

fsb

russian federal security service (fsb)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/95/1074389527_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_94d81262e75f584f07557757e91e5f78.jpg

The FSB arrested a group of radicals in the southern region of Stavropol, the service stated on Friday.Over the past months, Russian authorities registered multiple attempts by Ukrainian agents to stage terror attacks throughout the country.In October, the Kiev regime staged a blast on the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Crimean peninsula to Krasnodar region, killing multiple people and damaging the structure. In response to the attack, Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure targets.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, fsb, russian federal security service (fsb)