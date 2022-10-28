International
33 People Arrested for Killing Woman Over 'Witchcraft' in India's Odisha
33 People Arrested for Killing Woman Over 'Witchcraft' in India's Odisha
Odisha has frequently seen villagers attack others on mere suspicion of being involved in "black magic," with the state having recorded the second highest... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
33 individuals, including 20 women, have been arrested in the village of Madhurjhol in India's Odisha state for killing a woman whose husband was suspected of practicing witchcraft, Indian media reported Friday. The villagers reportedly attacked the 55-year-old victim because she had filed a police complaint at the Kabirsuryanagar police station against them for beating up her husband. According to law enforcement, the villagers became suspicious after about 10 people died due to varying health issues.Since 2014, around 400 persons have been killed on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha, media reported.
33 People Arrested for Killing Woman Over 'Witchcraft' in India's Odisha

15:07 GMT 28.10.2022
Odisha has frequently seen villagers attack others on mere suspicion of being involved in "black magic," with the state having recorded the second highest number of killings in the country over such allegations. Most victims of superstitious practices have been targeted for “causing health issues," "crop failure," or even "killing babies."
33 individuals, including 20 women, have been arrested in the village of Madhurjhol in India's Odisha state for killing a woman whose husband was suspected of practicing witchcraft, Indian media reported Friday.
The villagers reportedly attacked the 55-year-old victim because she had filed a police complaint at the Kabirsuryanagar police station against them for beating up her husband.

“The woman’s body had several assault marks, suggesting she was beaten to death by the villagers who were angry [at] her for approaching the [police],” Ganjam Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Saravana told reporters.

According to law enforcement, the villagers became suspicious after about 10 people died due to varying health issues.
Since 2014, around 400 persons have been killed on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha, media reported.
