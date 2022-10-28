https://sputniknews.com/20221028/33-people-arrested-for-killing-woman-over-witchcraft-in-indias-odisha-1102797848.html

33 People Arrested for Killing Woman Over 'Witchcraft' in India's Odisha

33 People Arrested for Killing Woman Over 'Witchcraft' in India's Odisha

Odisha has frequently seen villagers attack others on mere suspicion of being involved in "black magic," with the state having recorded the second highest... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T15:07+0000

2022-10-28T15:07+0000

2022-10-28T15:07+0000

india

odisha

witch

witch hunt

witch hunt

witchcraft

witchcraft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg

33 individuals, including 20 women, have been arrested in the village of Madhurjhol in India's Odisha state for killing a woman whose husband was suspected of practicing witchcraft, Indian media reported Friday. The villagers reportedly attacked the 55-year-old victim because she had filed a police complaint at the Kabirsuryanagar police station against them for beating up her husband. According to law enforcement, the villagers became suspicious after about 10 people died due to varying health issues.Since 2014, around 400 persons have been killed on suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha, media reported.

odisha

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

odisha, witch, witch hunt, witch hunt, witchcraft, witchcraft