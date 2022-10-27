https://sputniknews.com/20221027/italian-police-suspect-pfizer-of-hiding-12bln-profit-to-avoid-taxes-reports-say-1102769305.html

Italian Police Suspect Pfizer of Hiding $1.2Bln Profit to Avoid Taxes, Reports Say

Italian Police Suspect Pfizer of Hiding $1.2Bln Profit to Avoid Taxes, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Italian financial police are investigating US pharma giant Pfizer for allegedly hiding $1.2 billion in profit to avoid paying taxes... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T13:54+0000

2022-10-27T13:54+0000

2022-10-27T13:54+0000

world

italy

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104895/76/1048957667_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_60d542aca251908c204b3c1bef9c816e.jpg

The authorities suspect Pfizer Italia Srl of diverting money to branches in the US and the Netherlands in order to evade taxes on profit that could be as high as 26%, sources said.The investigation does not suggest that Pfizer was involved in wrongdoing, the report said. After the probe is completed, its results will be reviewed by the Italian tax authorities, who will have the final word.Addressing the Senate, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has recently pledged a "tough fight against tax evasion," starting with large-scale tax evaders, large companies and fraud with VAT. According to the new Italian leader, this should be a real fight against tax evasion, and not about "chasing income."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, police