https://sputniknews.com/20221026/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-heads-of-security-agencies-and-special-services-of-cis-countries-1102662277.html

President Putin Holds Meeting With Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS Countries

President Putin Holds Meeting With Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS Countries

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said that countries belonging to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are worried about the situation in... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T11:44+0000

2022-10-26T11:44+0000

2022-10-26T11:44+0000

russia

russia

putin

cis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097421433_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bec3c4760a480f8700ace837870a3d68.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a videoconference meeting with the heads of security agencies and intelligence services of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin Holds Meeting With Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS Countries President Putin Holds Meeting With Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS Countries 2022-10-26T11:44+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, putin, cis, видео