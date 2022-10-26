https://sputniknews.com/20221026/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-heads-of-security-agencies-and-special-services-of-cis-countries-1102662277.html
President Putin Holds Meeting With Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS Countries
President Putin Holds Meeting With Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS Countries
Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said that countries belonging to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are worried about the situation in... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a videoconference meeting with the heads of security agencies and intelligence services of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said that countries belonging to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are worried about the situation in Ukraine, but this does not affect their relations with Russia.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a videoconference meeting with the heads of security agencies and intelligence services of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!