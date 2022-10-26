https://sputniknews.com/20221026/canadian-parliament-votes-to-retain-uks-king-charles-iii-as-monarch-by-266-to-44-1102742829.html
Canadian Parliament Votes to Retain UK's King Charles III as Monarch by 266 to 44
Canadian Parliament Votes to Retain UK's King Charles III as Monarch by 266 to 44
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly by 266 votes to 44 to retain the institution of Monarchy within the... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T21:52+0000
2022-10-26T21:52+0000
2022-10-26T21:53+0000
americas
canada
uk
british monarchy
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
On Tuesday, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet called the institution of monarchy racist, slave-driven and archaic, but his rhetoric failed to convince most members of parliament. Bloc Quebecois has 32 seats in the 338 seat House of Commons, the main chamber of parliament.Blanchet had argued that rejecting his motion would mean that Canadians still are the 18th Century conquered subjects of the British Crown.Blanchet noted that those opposing his motion should know that the British Empire of the 18th century was one of the most racist institutions the world has ever known.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/canadian-parliament-to-vote-on-motion-to-sever-ties-with-archaic-uk-monarchy-1102652944.html
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
canada, uk, british monarchy, king charles iii
canada, uk, british monarchy, king charles iii
Canadian Parliament Votes to Retain UK's King Charles III as Monarch by 266 to 44
21:52 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 21:53 GMT 26.10.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly by 266 votes to 44 to retain the institution of Monarchy within the Commonwealth, rejecting a Bloc Quebecois motion following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of her son Charles III as king.
On Tuesday, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet called the institution of monarchy racist, slave-driven and archaic, but his rhetoric failed to convince most members of parliament. Bloc Quebecois has 32 seats in the 338 seat House of Commons, the main chamber of parliament.
Blanchet had argued that rejecting his motion would mean that Canadians still are the 18th Century conquered subjects of the British Crown.
Blanchet noted that those opposing his motion should know that the British Empire of the 18th century was one of the most racist institutions the world has ever known.