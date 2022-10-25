https://sputniknews.com/20221025/president-putin-chairs-meeting-of-coordination-council-on-needs-of-russian-armed-forces-1102603018.html
President Putin Chairs Meeting of Coordination Council on Needs of Russian Armed Forces
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was given the task by President Vladimir Putin of setting up the coordinating council which held its first meeting on... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a virtual meeting of the Government’s Coordination Council on the needs of the country's Armed Forces relating to the special military operation in Ukraine.This is the first time the Russian President has taken part in such an event.Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will deliver a report at the upcoming meeting. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who has been given the task of coordinating work on security measures in the regions, is also scheduled to speak.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was given the task by President Vladimir Putin of setting up the coordinating council which held its first meeting on 24 October. Mishustin said that the organization will deal with the whole range of issues related to ensuring the needs of the Russian army during the special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a virtual meeting of the Government’s Coordination Council on the needs of the country's Armed Forces relating to the special military operation in Ukraine.
This is the first time the Russian President has taken part in such an event.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will deliver a report at the upcoming meeting. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who has been given the task of coordinating work on security measures in the regions, is also scheduled to speak.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!