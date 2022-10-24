https://sputniknews.com/20221024/progress-ms-19-cargo-spacecraft-undocks-from-iss---roscosmos-1102560726.html

Progress MS-19 Cargo Spacecraft Undocks From ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and will be crashed in the non-navigable part of... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft left the ISS on Monday, October 24, 2022, having worked on it for more than eight months. At 01:45:34 Moscow time [22:45 GMT on Sunday], the spacecraft undocked from the Poisk research module of the Russian segment of the ISS," Roscosmos said in a statement.According to the release, after the spacecraft's entry into the Earth's atmosphere, the debris is expected to fall in the South Pacific Ocean Uninhabited Area after the spacecraft’s engine is switched on for braking at 04.51 Moscow time (01:51 GMT on Monday).The Progress MS-19 resupply mission to the ISS was launched on February 15, 2022, from the Baikonur space center, using a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. The cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS two days later, bringing water, food, fuel, and other standard resupply items, as well as supplies for medical and biological experiments, and six small satellites of the SouthWest State University to the space station.

