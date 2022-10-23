International
Russian Finance Ministry Recognizes Risks of Budget Shortfall in 2023-2025 - Siluanov
Russian Finance Ministry Recognizes Risks of Budget Shortfall in 2023-2025 - Siluanov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Finance Ministry recognizes the risks of a shortfall in revenues to the budget in 2023-2025 and will look for new sources if... 23.10.2022
"There are always risks. If there are no additional revenues, we will look for other sources of financing, will prepare proposals to ensure the balance of the budget," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster RBK.He added that the main emphasis in the placement of bonds in 2023 will be placed on the domestic market, however, the draft budget provides for the possibility of borrowing on the external market as well.According to the Russian Finance Minister, infrastructure projects financed by the Russian National Wealth Fund will start to get implemented this year.
Russian Finance Ministry Recognizes Risks of Budget Shortfall in 2023-2025 - Siluanov

21:58 GMT 23.10.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankBuilding of Russian Ministry of Finance
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Finance Ministry recognizes the risks of a shortfall in revenues to the budget in 2023-2025 and will look for new sources if needed, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
"There are always risks. If there are no additional revenues, we will look for other sources of financing, will prepare proposals to ensure the balance of the budget," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster RBK.
He added that the main emphasis in the placement of bonds in 2023 will be placed on the domestic market, however, the draft budget provides for the possibility of borrowing on the external market as well.
"If we talk about the banking sector, this year the largest banks did not pay dividends, the situation obviously does not allow it. At the same time, Gazprom, Rosneft, Transneft, Rosneftegaz and a number of other companies made decisions on payments. Will this approach continue in the future? Let's look at the financial results of the companies. We are in favor of dividends," Siluanov said.
According to the Russian Finance Minister, infrastructure projects financed by the Russian National Wealth Fund will start to get implemented this year.
