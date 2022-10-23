https://sputniknews.com/20221023/russian-finance-ministry-recognizes-risks-of-budget-shortfall-in-2023-2025---siluanov-1102559392.html

Russian Finance Ministry Recognizes Risks of Budget Shortfall in 2023-2025 - Siluanov

Russian Finance Ministry Recognizes Risks of Budget Shortfall in 2023-2025 - Siluanov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Finance Ministry recognizes the risks of a shortfall in revenues to the budget in 2023-2025 and will look for new sources if...

"There are always risks. If there are no additional revenues, we will look for other sources of financing, will prepare proposals to ensure the balance of the budget," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster RBK.He added that the main emphasis in the placement of bonds in 2023 will be placed on the domestic market, however, the draft budget provides for the possibility of borrowing on the external market as well.According to the Russian Finance Minister, infrastructure projects financed by the Russian National Wealth Fund will start to get implemented this year.

