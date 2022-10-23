International
LIVE: Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221023/plane-crashes-into-two-storey-residential-building-in-irkutsk-region-governor-says-1102546949.html
Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say
Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say
Emergency services stated on Sunday that the plane crash occurred in the city of Irkutsk, in the Novo-Lenino district. 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T10:48+0000
2022-10-23T11:42+0000
russia
plane crash
irkutsk region
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102547604_0:70:1187:738_1920x0_80_0_0_04981cd9c44ed4dbc881bbea625b4c6b.png
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that he is on his way to the site of the incident, where a Su-30 warplane crashed into a building.According to the ministry of emergency situations, the incident occurred during a test flight. Two pilots died, while no other casualties from the crash have been reported.There were no people in the house during the collision, and firefighters working at the scene have already put out the blaze, the emergency services added.Several videos purportedly published by eyewitnesses have been circulating online.The Russian investigative committee launched a probe into the incident regarding possible violations of aviation safety regulations.
irkutsk region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102547604_56:0:1132:807_1920x0_80_0_0_08651c07fddb4f997610751dd4746ae7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
plane crash, irkutsk region, russia
plane crash, irkutsk region, russia

Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say

10:48 GMT 23.10.2022 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 23.10.2022)
© PhotoAftermath of a plane crash in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia. October 23, 2022.
Aftermath of a plane crash in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia. October 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2022
© Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Emergency services stated on Sunday that the plane crash occurred in the city of Irkutsk, in the Novo-Lenino district.
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that he is on his way to the site of the incident, where a Su-30 warplane crashed into a building.
According to the ministry of emergency situations, the incident occurred during a test flight. Two pilots died, while no other casualties from the crash have been reported.
There were no people in the house during the collision, and firefighters working at the scene have already put out the blaze, the emergency services added.
Several videos purportedly published by eyewitnesses have been circulating online.
The Russian investigative committee launched a probe into the incident regarding possible violations of aviation safety regulations.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала