Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say

Emergency services stated on Sunday that the plane crash occurred in the city of Irkutsk, in the Novo-Lenino district. 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that he is on his way to the site of the incident, where a Su-30 warplane crashed into a building.According to the ministry of emergency situations, the incident occurred during a test flight. Two pilots died, while no other casualties from the crash have been reported.There were no people in the house during the collision, and firefighters working at the scene have already put out the blaze, the emergency services added.Several videos purportedly published by eyewitnesses have been circulating online.The Russian investigative committee launched a probe into the incident regarding possible violations of aviation safety regulations.

