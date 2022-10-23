https://sputniknews.com/20221023/plane-crashes-into-two-storey-residential-building-in-irkutsk-region-governor-says-1102546949.html
Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say
Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say
Emergency services stated on Sunday that the plane crash occurred in the city of Irkutsk, in the Novo-Lenino district. 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-23T10:48+0000
2022-10-23T10:48+0000
2022-10-23T11:42+0000
russia
plane crash
irkutsk region
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102547604_0:70:1187:738_1920x0_80_0_0_04981cd9c44ed4dbc881bbea625b4c6b.png
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that he is on his way to the site of the incident, where a Su-30 warplane crashed into a building.According to the ministry of emergency situations, the incident occurred during a test flight. Two pilots died, while no other casualties from the crash have been reported.There were no people in the house during the collision, and firefighters working at the scene have already put out the blaze, the emergency services added.Several videos purportedly published by eyewitnesses have been circulating online.The Russian investigative committee launched a probe into the incident regarding possible violations of aviation safety regulations.
irkutsk region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102547604_56:0:1132:807_1920x0_80_0_0_08651c07fddb4f997610751dd4746ae7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
plane crash, irkutsk region, russia
plane crash, irkutsk region, russia
Irkutsk Jet Crash Leaves Two Pilots Dead, No Civilian Victims, Authorities Say
10:48 GMT 23.10.2022 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 23.10.2022)
Emergency services stated on Sunday that the plane crash occurred in the city of Irkutsk, in the Novo-Lenino district.
Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said that he is on his way to the site of the incident, where a Su-30 warplane crashed into a building.
According to the ministry of emergency situations, the incident occurred during a test flight. Two pilots died, while no other casualties from the crash have been reported.
There were no people in the house during the collision, and firefighters working at the scene have already put out the blaze, the emergency services added.
Several videos purportedly published by eyewitnesses have been circulating online.
The Russian investigative committee launched a probe into the incident regarding possible violations of aviation safety regulations.