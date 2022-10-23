https://sputniknews.com/20221023/bodies-of-2-people-found-after-plane-crash-off-costa-rican-coast---reports-1102542482.html
Bodies of 2 People Found After Plane Crash Off Costa Rican Coast - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Emergency services have found the bodies of two people, including one child, during the search for the missing McFit CEO, Rainer Schaller, and his family after their private jet, flying from Mexico, disappeared off the coast of Costa Rica, national news website Observador reported, citing the public security ministry.
Search teams have found plane wreckage at around 6:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) and later discovered two bodies at the site, the ministry said, according to the news outlet.
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.
On Saturday, a small private plane with five German citizens on board went missing
after departing from Mexico off the coast of Costa Rica, Costa Rican Public Security Minister Jorge Torres said. Later in the day, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that passengers included the CEO of the largest fitness club chain in Germany McFit, Rainer Schaller, with his girlfriend and two children, and a man named Marcus Kurreck.