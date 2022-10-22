International
Russia Developing Multiple Rocket Launcher for Its Arctic Units - Source
Russia Developing Multiple Rocket Launcher for Its Arctic Units - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) for arming its Arctic units, an informed source tells Sputnik. 22.10.2022
"An MLRS based on the DT-30 two-link tracked carrier is being developed for the Arctic units. It will basically be a ‘Grad’ or a ‘Tornado-G’ [multiple rocket launchers] on a new chassis of high cross-country ability and autonomy, suitable for use in the harsh conditions of the Far North," the source said.He added that the MLRS is effective against various types of ground targets, as well as amphibious assaults.According to Russian Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev, there are no real challenges and threats to regional security in the Arctic, the situation remains relatively stable, but negative trends are growing in military-political terms.In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was returning to the Arctic both in terms of economy and ensuring the country’s defense capabilities, as well as preventing emergency situations.
03:04 GMT 22.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) for arming its Arctic units, an informed source tells Sputnik.
"An MLRS based on the DT-30 two-link tracked carrier is being developed for the Arctic units. It will basically be a ‘Grad’ or a ‘Tornado-G’ [multiple rocket launchers] on a new chassis of high cross-country ability and autonomy, suitable for use in the harsh conditions of the Far North," the source said.
He added that the MLRS is effective against various types of ground targets, as well as amphibious assaults.
According to Russian Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev, there are no real challenges and threats to regional security in the Arctic, the situation remains relatively stable, but negative trends are growing in military-political terms.
In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was returning to the Arctic both in terms of economy and ensuring the country’s defense capabilities, as well as preventing emergency situations.
