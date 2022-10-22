https://sputniknews.com/20221022/over-80-of-russians-trust-putin-survey-reveals-1102520956.html

Over 80% of Russians Trust Putin, Survey Reveals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 80% of Russians have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin, while over 70% approve of his performance, a new poll... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

Only 14% of the Russian population do not approve of Putin’s performance as president, according to the VCIOM survey conducted this month.More than 80% of respondents said they trusted Vladimir Putin, while 77% said they approved of his performance.Mistrust in the Russian leader was expressed by 16% of those polled.The VCIOM survey was conducted between October 10 and October 16 among 1,600 Russian citizens over 18 years of age.Earlier this month, a poll conducted by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) from September 30 to October 2 showed that 80% of Russians assessed Putin’s performance positively and 78% expressed confidence in the Russian leader.

