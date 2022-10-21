https://sputniknews.com/20221021/truss-was-toppled-in-moderate-coup-uk-ruling-conservative-party-now-doomed---experts-1102518499.html

Truss Was Toppled in 'Moderate Coup,' UK Ruling Conservative Party Now Doomed - Experts

Truss resigned on Thursday after only 44 days in office, the shortest term of any UK prime minister since the position was created 300 years ago.UK political commentator and former diplomat Peter Ford said her rapid fall was caused by radical policies that outraged the country's liberal political consensus.Unable to offer the electorate real conservatism, Ford said Tories are bound to be "decimated" at the next general election by ultra-moderate Labor.In today’s UK, Ford added, corporate media will conspire to bring down any politician who deviates from the series of "moderate" beliefs, shared by MPs of all parties.The former British diplomat described what happened to Truss as a "speeded-up mirror version of what happened to Corbyn."Ford also said Truss undermined herself by continuing the fierce anti-Russian policy she inherited from her old boss and predecessor Boris Johnson that seriously weakened the UK's own domestic economy.The resultant spike in energy prices, Ford added, proved to be the last straw that broke those economies after years of spending and borrowing that had laid the groundwork for a takeoff in inflation. Ford said these, among other establishment policies, have crippled the UK.Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Chas Freeman, said Truss appears to be the perfect embodiment of the "Peter Principle" whereby people are promoted above their levels of experience and competence."Her ideological approach to policy making confirmed the impression many had of her as a bit of a dimwit with delusions about the freedom of maneuver Britain had gained from Brexit," Freeman said. "So she had to go."From an American point of view, the speed with which she fell is both inspiring and dispiriting, Freeman added."Many here [in the US] wish that our system would permit an equally expeditious dispatch of elected leaders who have proven their ignorance and ineptitude beyond a reasonable doubt," Freeman said. "But it won't."

