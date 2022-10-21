https://sputniknews.com/20221021/sorry-toto-dogs-can-sniff-out-human-stress-study-finds-1102481860.html

Sorry Toto! Dogs Can Sniff Out Human Stress, Study Finds

Sorry Toto! Dogs Can Sniff Out Human Stress, Study Finds

In humans, stress is associated with different physiological changes, including increased heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, and the release of... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T02:11+0000

2022-10-21T02:11+0000

2022-10-21T02:10+0000

science & tech

study

dog

stress

sniffing

smell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092743843_0:309:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd93b2cce75d44969a09ab99b1dec7c9.jpg

The US has been training dogs to identify human health conditions for quite some time. Now, a new study confirms that dogs can also smell subtle changes in human biology with startling accuracy. The research could prove useful in the training of therapy dogs, scientists say.Scientists have known that long-term cortisol levels in dogs mirror the cortisol levels of their owners through a process called “emotional contagion,” which is a phenomenon that describes a process where the emotional states between individuals is mirrored regardless of exercise (which can cause cortisol spikes). The researchers wanted to know how, exactly, dogs were detecting their owner’s stress levels, and if the indicators went beyond the visual.Scientists at Queen’s University Belfast conducted a first-of-its-kind study that compared baseline biological samples with biological samples of 36 people under experimentally-induced stress.Researchers collected samples of sweat and breath from participants before and after being given difficult math problems to solve. Then, they selected samples from individuals whose heart rate and blood pressure increased while solving the problems, indicating stress. “Stress” samples and “relaxed” samples were subsequently arranged in a line up where dogs were taught how to identify the correct sample.The research also indicates that dogs, unlike humans, don’t need to rely on visual or audio cues to notice when someone is stressed. The researchers said that the findings will “[help] to shed more light on the human-dog relationship and [add] to our understanding of how dogs may interpret and interact with human psychological states.”The study also called attention to exactly how much more reliant dogs are on their noses to “see” the world around them. Helen Parker, who owns Treo, one of the study’s canine participants, said that she noticed Treo being more attuned to the emotional barometer in her home after participating in the study.The research team is hopeful that the findings will contribute to the training of service and emotional support dogs tasked with responding to acute stress in their owners. Further study is required, they said, to detect the time frame for which the odor can be detected.The research was published in the journal PLOS One.

https://sputniknews.com/20220402/dog-lovers-beware-study-shows-cat-owners-are-better-looking-and-have-more-sex-1094430318.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Allison Dubois

Allison Dubois

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Allison Dubois

study, dog, stress, sniffing, smell