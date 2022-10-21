https://sputniknews.com/20221021/italys-m5s-leader-urges-against-new-arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-1102487609.html

Italy's M5S Leader Conte Urges Against New Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

ROME (Sputnik) - Giuseppe Conte, the leader of the Italian Five Star Movement party (M5S) and the country's former prime minister, on Thursday urged against

Conte said that outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet has refused to openly discuss the issue and took the discourse to the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, whose sessions are classified.He added that there is no contradiction in the position of the leadership of M5S, which demands that Italy's clear Euro-Atlantic orientation be maintained and new arms deliveries to Kiev be suspended.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid.Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the flame, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

