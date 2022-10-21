https://sputniknews.com/20221021/iraq-ready-to-import-more-medical-goods-from-russia---agriculture-ministry-1102481205.html

Iraq Ready to Import More Medical Goods From Russia - Agriculture Ministry

Iraq Ready to Import More Medical Goods From Russia - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraq is ready to grow imports of Russia-made medical goods, fodder and other products and help Russian businesses overcome current... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T00:26+0000

2022-10-21T00:26+0000

2022-10-21T00:25+0000

world

iraq

russia

medical aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105490/36/1054903646_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_8f272fcf5e1bda533d07d0f630bf1e92.jpg

"Now only two Russian products are introduced in the Iraqi medical market, it is two types of vaccines. We would like to expand the number of goods that are exported," Hussein said at the Russian-Iraqi Business Forum.The official added that Iraq also needed other goods that might be imported from Russia, including fodder and different supplements. For that end, Iraq is ready to help Russian companies "overcome existing problems," according to Hussein.On its part, Baghdad could export dates, leather, wool and other agricultural products to Russia, the Iraqi official stated.On Thursday, recently appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani told a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev that the new Iraqi government "is interested in strengthening bilateral ties with the Russian Federation and building balanced relations in the interests of the two friendly peoples," and that it is planning to increase cooperation with Moscow in deterrent areas.The Iraqi parliament elected 78-year-old Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's new president by a majority vote on October 13. The legislature managed to elect a president only on its fourth attempt in eight months.Al-Sudani was appointed as prime minister of Iraq on Saturday and tasked by Rashid with forming the country's new government.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iraq, russia, medical aid