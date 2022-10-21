International
Hungary Selecting Candidates for Second Space Flight in Country's History
Hungary Selecting Candidates for Second Space Flight in Country's History
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary is screening candidates for the country's second space flight in a process that could see up to four astronauts selected
He also said that Hungary was developing a science program to enable its astronauts to perform the space flights not as space tourists but as qualified specialists, and expressed the hope that cooperation opportunities with Russian space corporation Roscosmos would be established.Hungary launched its first space flight to the Salyut 6 space station as part of the Soviet Soyuz 36 crewed space mission on May 26, 1980. The crew, which included Farkas and Russian cosmonaut Valery Kubasov, were the first to visit the long-duration Soyuz 35 crew.
Hungary Selecting Candidates for Second Space Flight in Country's History

10:21 GMT 21.10.2022
International
India
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary is screening candidates for the country's second space flight in a process that could see up to four astronauts selected, Hungary's first space explorer, Bertalan Farkas, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The screening of applicants is currently taking place. I will attend the preparations of the two astronauts who will start the space flights, with one of them backing up the other. We will possibly choose four candidates, and one of them will fly into space, and three others will prepare for the next space missions," Farkas said.

He also said that Hungary was developing a science program to enable its astronauts to perform the space flights not as space tourists but as qualified specialists, and expressed the hope that cooperation opportunities with Russian space corporation Roscosmos would be established.
Hungary launched its first space flight to the Salyut 6 space station as part of the Soviet Soyuz 36 crewed space mission on May 26, 1980. The crew, which included Farkas and Russian cosmonaut Valery Kubasov, were the first to visit the long-duration Soyuz 35 crew.
