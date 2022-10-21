https://sputniknews.com/20221021/dengue-patient-in-indias-up-dies-after-allegedly-receiving-juice-drip-instead-of-platelets-1102483003.html

Dengue Patient in India's UP Dies After Allegedly Receiving Juice Drip Instead of Platelets

Dengue Patient in India's UP Dies After Allegedly Receiving Juice Drip Instead of Platelets

As the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has seen untimely rains in September-October this year, cases of vector borne dengue are on the rise.

A private hospital in Prayagraj district of India's Uttar Pradesh state was sealed after the family of a dengue patient accused the staff of transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to him, leading to the man's death.Media reports suggest that the doctors put "orange juice" drips on the patient, identified as Pradeep Pandey, which caused blood clotting in his veins.His condition reportedly deteriorated after he was given three units of platelets, and he died later while being shifted to another hospital.“Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case and no one will be spared,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy State Chief Brajesh Pathak said in a tweet.Meanwhile, Saurabh Tripathi, the brother-in-law of the deceased, claimed that initially police refused to register their complaint about the matter.As cases of dengue are surging in the state, police have recently busted a fake blood bank. In this regard, Allahabad Nursing Home Association (ANHA) issued an advisory asking the patients to approach only registered doctors and blood banks.In 30 percent of dengue cases, which turn serious, the platelet count decreases as blood cells are affected by the virus that causes platelet damage, and platelets are transfused in the patient.Meanwhile, the owner of the hospital where Pradeep Pandey was treated, claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and were not provided by them.

