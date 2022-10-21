https://sputniknews.com/20221021/aircraft-with-french-deputy-interior-minister-rolls-off-runway-on-touchdown-french-media-reports-1102501821.html

Aircraft With French Deputy Interior Minister Rolls Off Runway on Touchdown, French Media Reports

Aircraft With French Deputy Interior Minister Rolls Off Runway on Touchdown, French Media Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - The plane with 39 passengers, including French Minister Delegate for Territorial Entities Caroline Cayeux, rolled off the runway while... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T11:17+0000

2022-10-21T11:17+0000

2022-10-21T12:31+0000

world

france

paris

aircraft

rollout

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266580_0:119:3219:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_e77d5647c9c3748a6790604df90ca742.jpg

The aircraft was flying from the city of Rodez in the southern French department of Aveyron, the Figaro newspaper reported.She also thanked the firefighters and airport staff for their work.Fly Amelia air company said that the incident occurred due to bad weather conditions.

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, paris, aircraft, rollout