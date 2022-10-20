https://sputniknews.com/20221020/veggie-tales-1102479831.html
Veggie Tales
Liz Truss' undoing came after a disastrous budget, fracking vote, the departure of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Home Secretary Suella Braverman but the cherry on top turned out to be that a Tesco-bought ball of lettuce outlasted her reign.The Truss-veggie showdown was kicked off mere days ago and inspired by the Economist, which earlier stated on an October 11 article that Truss' hold on her post amounted to "roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce." Enter British tabloid the Daily Star, which proceeded with a livestream of a wig-wearing lettuce alongside a clock that kept tabs on how long Truss would last. In the end, the stream only made it to day 7 of its count.Truss' departure makes her the shortest serving prime minister in British history. At present, former UK Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is maintaining a narrow lead in the race to succeed Truss; however, reports suggest former PM Boris Johnson may make a return to Downing Street.
Veggie Tales
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss threw in the towel Thursday after acknowledging the near-total collapse of support among her party members. The official spent just 44 days in the top job.
