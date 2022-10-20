https://sputniknews.com/20221020/uk-vows-to-start-new-chapter-in-response-to-child-sexual-abuse-after-damning-report-1102472016.html

UK Vows to Start ‘New Chapter’ in Response to Child Sexual Abuse After Damning Report

UK Vows to Start ‘New Chapter’ in Response to Child Sexual Abuse After Damning Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government has vowed to respond in full to an inquiry published Thursday that cast light on its failure to address "endemic" sexual... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T16:37+0000

2022-10-20T16:37+0000

2022-10-20T16:37+0000

world

uk

child sexual abuse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092578520_0:100:959:639_1920x0_80_0_0_5bcdc7c39a0d0b8431ab8ab4420ac037.jpg

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse concluded after seven years of interviewing victims and survivors across England and Wales that "inadequate measures were in place to protect children from the risk of being sexually abused" and that "sometimes there were none at all."The government said it would respond to the inquiry’s recommendations within six months and pledged 4.5 million pounds ($5 million) in funding to organizations supporting victims of child sexual abuse.The inquiry reported an "explosion" in online-facilitated child sexual abuse, particularly of girls, who are at least three times as likely as boys to be targeted. The UK statistics office said in 2020 that over 3.1 million adults had experienced sexual abuse before the age of 16.Cases of sexual abuse were reported in religious institutions, residential schools, young offender institutions, care homes and foster care. Disabled children were twice as likely to describe such experiences as nondisabled ones, and those who lived in a care home were nearly four times as likely to have experienced sexual abuse.The investigation into the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales revealed a history of cover-ups of abusive priests. The Church received more than 3,000 complaints against more than 900 individuals between 1970 and 2015, in contrast to 177 prosecutions that resulted in 133 convictions during the same period.Secretary of State for Justice Brandon Lewis said the investigation had "laid bare the horrors that many children suffered as a result of historical institutional failings." He promised that the justice system would be reviewed to increase prison sentences for child abusers and bar convicted predators from taking on sports or religious roles.

https://sputniknews.com/20210610/scale-of-rape-culture-sexual-abuse-shocking-in-uk-schools-claims-report-1083117695.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, child sexual abuse